CM K Chandrasekhar Rao approves release of water for SRSP

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday instructed irrigation officials to release one TMC of water from Yellampally to Flood Flow Canal under the Sriram Sagar Project Rejuvenation Scheme (SRSP).

Mr Rao’s decision comes in the wake of a representation from MLAs from the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

They pointed out that there was not enough storage of water at SRSP and farmers in the area under irrigation were facing problems. The Chief Minister told the officials to make use of the alternative way provided under the SRSP Rejuvenation Scheme and release water via Nandi Medaram, Lakshmipuram, Rampur and Rajeshwarpet.

Mr Rao said water should be given for SRSP Rabi crop under the jurisdiction of Balkonda, Jagtial, Choppadandi, Karimnagar, Vemulawada, and Dharmapuri constituencies.