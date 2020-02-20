Bengaluru Shaheen bagh protesters on hunger strike

BENGALURU: It has been 12 days since women agitators have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Bilal Bagh in the city but the government has hardly paid heed to the protest.

Now, two women agitators, Amreen and Warsi, have gone on an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday night sensing the government’s reluctance to acknowledge their protest.

One of the volunteers close to the women agitators, Saqib Idrees said, “They want Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to address them as it has been 12 days and nobody from the government has spoken to us. They have not had even a drop of water. They want the entire state to boycott the CAA and NRC.”

Idrees also said that Jayanagar Congress MLA, Sowmya Reddy had paid a visit to the women agitators.

“Every day we are getting prominent speakers to speak and the protest is getting stronger with each passing day. Seeing Amreen and Warsi, more will join us,” he added.

Sayyed Sardar who is helping the women at the site said, “The entire state should oppose the CAA as this is not about a religion but about the foundations of our country. I hope the crowd swells. We are not doing anything that goes against the law.”