Will chase down cheaters: Jaitley says PNB fraud failure of auditors

PTI
Published Feb 20, 2018, 8:05 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 8:15 pm IST
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley went on to blame auditors for being unable to detect irregularities in the banking system.
Without naming Punjab National Bank or the alleged kingpin of the scam, Nirav Modi, Jaitley said bank management did not live up to their task as it failed to detect the delinquent. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
New Delhi: Breaking his silence over the Rs 11,400 crore fraud at India's second-biggest bank, PNB, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said the state will chase down whosoever cheats the banking system.

Without naming Punjab National Bank or the alleged kingpin of the scam, Nirav Modi, Jaitley said bank management did not live up to their task as it failed to detect the delinquent.

 

He went on to blame auditors for being unable to detect irregularities and asked supervisory agencies to assess the system requirement to detect such frauds.

He said supervisory agencies should ensure that stray cases are nipped in the bud and they are never repeated.

