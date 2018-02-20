search on deccanchronicle.com
Treating Loya case with seriousness: Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Maharashtra reiterates that no investigation is necessary.
File photo of special CBI judge B H Loya. (Photo: Facebook)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday it clear that it was looking into the issue seeking probe into the death of former sessions court judge H.B. Loya as a “public cause” and will not hesitate to order an investigation if it finds some suspicion in his death.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, made this observation when senior counsel Dushyant Dave, appearing for Bombay Lawyers Association made a fervent plea for a probe in public interest.  

 

Even as senor counsel Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Maharashtra said “Apart from politics, there is nothing amiss in the death of Loya and no further probe is necessary”, Justice Chandrachud observed “Any such untoward incident of death has to be seriously looked into by this court.”

Justice Chandrachud added “We are looking into every aspect of the documents and material in minute detail to verify the averments. On verification if our conscience is aroused to order an enquiry, we will not hesitate to do so. We treat it as a public cause and we are not concerned with what is happening outside this court. We take it with the highest amount of seriousness and we are duty bound to do it.” The CJI endorsed Justice Chandrachud’s observations and said, “We are not concerned with petitioners locus standi or bonafides in filing the petition.”  

Tags: supreme court of india, chief justice dipak misra, h.b. loya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




