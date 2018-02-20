search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajasthan man who killed on camera makes new hate videos, from Jodhpur jail

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 20, 2018, 2:10 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 2:10 am IST
The jail authorities too have launched a search operation for mobiles in the jail.
Shambhu Nath Raigar
 Shambhu Nath Raigar

Jaipur: Shambhu Nath Raigar, who killed a Bengali labourer in Rajsamand in December last and recorded the gruesome act on camera, has released two videos from inside Jodhpur jail. Raigar had killed 45-year-old Mohammad Afrazul, a daily wager, with a pickaxe and burned his body. 

In one of the two video he is seen ranting against “love jihad”. Wearing a hoodie he reads out from a long, hate-filled statement. Unapologetic about his crime, he says, “I couldn’t bear threats to Hindu women. I have ruined my life and I don’t regret it.” 

 

In the second one, he alleges a threat to his life. Claiming that this was his “last video”, he said he has been kept in one of the jail’s safest cells but he fears that a convict from West Bengal is planning to kill him.

State home minister Gulab Chand Kataria has ordered an investigation into the matter. The jail authorities too have launched a search operation for mobiles in the jail.

Tags: shambhu nath raigar, mohammad afrazul, jodhpur jail
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Apple fixes Telugu bug across iPhones, Watch and other devices

The latest update to iPhones also fixes an issue that is claimed to fix an issue where some third-party apps fail to connect to accessories.
 

Robots may soon clean up manholes in Kerala

Initially, the services of the robot, christened 'Bandicoot' will be utilised in Thiruvananthapuram, which has over 5,000 manholes.
 

Sylvester Stallone dead? Actor falls prey to death hoax, again

The return of the hoax appears to have been sparked by him sharing a fan poster for Creed II – the next instalment in the Rocky film series.
 

Airtel offering Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia buyers

Airtel to offer Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 buyers.
 

Sitting can give you 9 types of cancers: Study

While it is important to be more physically active it is more important to sit less. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: People resorting to black magic on rise

If people do not find solutions through their efforts, they resort to taking help from people who practice black magic.

Hyderabad: Negligence alleged in woman’s death

A 30-year-old housewife died due to alleged medical negligence of a private hospital in KPHB.

Pyrogenium no dengue preventive medicine

Ayush Commissioner Dr Rajender Reddy said government authorised council never distributed such medicines to the people and ‘pyrogenium’ was not a preventive medicine.

Student body writes to Deputy CM of Telangana for refund

Kadiyam Srihari education minister of Telangana

Hyderabad: Baby born with deformity, Rainbow Hospital to pay Rs 5 lakhs

Baby was born with a deformity in his right hand despite all pre-natal reports showing no abnormalities. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham