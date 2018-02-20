search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PNB scam fallout: Hyderabad temple holds special prayers for solving crisis

ANI
Published Feb 20, 2018, 8:30 am IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 8:30 am IST
The priests also urged people to do the chanting to bring back the 'failed banking' system on the right track.
The head priests had suggested that such an invocation will help the recovery of money from defaulters, however big they are. (Photo: ANI)
 The head priests had suggested that such an invocation will help the recovery of money from defaulters, however big they are. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: As the whole country is shocked over the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, a special pooja 'Chakrabaja Madala Arachana' was performed at Chilkur Balaji Temple in Ranga Reddy district to 'save money facing threat from political and governmental interference in banking system'.

The head priests, Dr Soundararajan and CS Gopalakrishna, had suggested that such an invocation will help the recovery of money from defaulters, however big they are, a press release said.

 

"There is a severe crisis and the hard - earned money of Indians is being looted by many corporate houses," one of the priests told news agency ANI.

At the Chilkur Temple, the devotees in thousands chanted the "Runa Vimochana Nrusimha Stotram" a special chanting invoking the Lion God.

The priests also urged the people to do the chanting to bring back the 'failed banking' system on the right track. 

Tags: pnb fraud, special prayers, chilkur balaji temple, ranga reddy district
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vizag – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Air Asia us offering #BeatTheBudget fares to soar into new skies on new flight routes, one can now travel to Kuala Lumpur from Visakhapatnam at a fare of INR 1,999 only.
 

Apple fixes Telugu bug across iPhones, Watch and other devices

The latest update to iPhones also fixes an issue that is claimed to fix an issue where some third-party apps fail to connect to accessories.
 

Robots may soon clean up manholes in Kerala

Initially, the services of the robot, christened 'Bandicoot' will be utilised in Thiruvananthapuram, which has over 5,000 manholes.
 

Sylvester Stallone dead? Actor falls prey to death hoax, again

The return of the hoax appears to have been sparked by him sharing a fan poster for Creed II – the next instalment in the Rocky film series.
 

Airtel offering Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia buyers

Airtel to offer Rs 2,000 cashback for Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 buyers.
 

Sitting can give you 9 types of cancers: Study

While it is important to be more physically active it is more important to sit less. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan exudes confidence, says will succeed with Dravidian politics

In January, Kamal Haasan had batted for unity among Southern states under the 'Dravidian' tag to leverage ties with the Centre. (Photo: File)

Nirav Modi writes to PNB urging to ‘be fair’, blames it for haste

Owning up everything, jeweller Nirav Modi said PNB has wrongly named his brother, who is not at all concerned with the operations of the three firms or other companies. (Photo: Facebook)

PM Narendra Modi vows more welfare schemes for the poor

Modi meeting Jain monks at Shravanabelagola, (Photo:Shashidhar B)

Guest column: Train young to express anger, emotions in a healthy way

The lack of interpersonal skills among youngsters today is of real concern. As they get used to instant gratification, basic behaviour and etiquette are often ignored. (Photo: AFP)

Now, a train from Mysuru to Udaipur

PM Narendra Modi flagged off the Palace Queen Humsafar Express between Mysuru and Udaipur, at Mysuru Railway Station on Monday. (Photo:KPN)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham