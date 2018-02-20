PNB scam fallout: Hyderabad temple holds special prayers for solving crisis

The head priests had suggested that such an invocation will help the recovery of money from defaulters, however big they are. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: As the whole country is shocked over the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, a special pooja 'Chakrabaja Madala Arachana' was performed at Chilkur Balaji Temple in Ranga Reddy district to 'save money facing threat from political and governmental interference in banking system'.

The head priests, Dr Soundararajan and CS Gopalakrishna, had suggested that such an invocation will help the recovery of money from defaulters, however big they are, a press release said.

"There is a severe crisis and the hard - earned money of Indians is being looted by many corporate houses," one of the priests told news agency ANI.

At the Chilkur Temple, the devotees in thousands chanted the "Runa Vimochana Nrusimha Stotram" a special chanting invoking the Lion God.

The priests also urged the people to do the chanting to bring back the 'failed banking' system on the right track.