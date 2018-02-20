search on deccanchronicle.com
K'taka Cong leader who threatened to set BBMP afire booked

Published Feb 20, 2018, 8:28 pm IST
Updated Feb 20, 2018, 8:28 pm IST
Narayanaswamy took the grave step after a fake document which he submitted was rejected by an official.
 The video posted by local channels show Narayanaswamy splashing petrol from a bottle in the BBMP office at Bengaluru's Horamavu. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against Congress leader Narayanaswamy on Tuesday, who had thrown petrol and threatened to set ablaze Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) office in Bengaluru.

The case has been lodged under sections 353, 427, 341, 504 and 506 of Indian Panel Code on the complaint of Satish Kumar, BBMP Revenue officer.

 

According to reports, Narayanaswamy, a close aide of Congress MLA Byrati Basavaraj, took the grave step after a fake document which he submitted was rejected by an official.

The video posted by local channels show Narayanaswamy splashing petrol from a bottle in the BBMP office at Bengaluru's Horamavu.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress President has directed the Bengaluru District North District Congress Committee (DCC) to immediately suspend Narayanswamy.

"I have instructed our Bengaluru District North District Congress Committee (DCC) to immediately suspend Narayanswamy," Karnataka Congress President, Dr G Parameshwara tweeted.

The official had reportedly refused to provide a fake land document as per his demands.

Narayanawamy is also the block president of KR Puram in Bengaluru.

Basavaraj is said to be a close aid of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. 

