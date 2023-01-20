  
Nation Current Affairs 20 Jan 2023
Nation, Current Affairs

Urination incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India, suspends pilot

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 20, 2023, 2:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2023, 2:48 pm IST
The enforcement actions for violation of applicable norms come nearly two months after the incident happened. (DC Photo)
New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

In the incident, which happened on November 26, 2022, the watchdog has also slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties.

The enforcement actions for violation of applicable norms come nearly two months after the incident happened while it came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4.

On Thursday, Air India imposed a four-month flying ban on Mishra, who is in jail now. Earlier, the airline had barred him from flying for 30 days.

In its statement on Friday, DGCA said enforcement actions have been taken in the incident which came to the notice of the regulator only on January 4.

The watchdog had issued show cause notices to Air India's Accountable Manager, Director in-flight services, all the pilots and cabin crew members of that flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

DGCA examined the written replies of Air India and the personnel involved, and decided on the enforcement actions.

A "financial penalty of Rs 30,00,000 has been imposed on Air India for violation of applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR)," the regulator said.

Further, the watchdog said the license of the pilot-in-command of the said flight has been suspended for three months for failing to discharge his duties as per Rule 141 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and applicable DGCA CAR.

A financial penalty of Rs 3 lakh has been imposed on Director-in-flight services of M/s Air India for failing to discharge her duties as per applicable DGCA CAR, it added.

The incident of passenger misbehavior occurred on AI-102 flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year, wherein a male passenger conducted himself in a disorderly manner and allegedly relieved himself on a female passenger, DGCA said. 

...
Tags: directorate general of civil aviation (dgca), air india flight, air india urination incident, air india pilot suspended
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The minister said chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced revolutionary changes in the procurement system and, as a result, the money was being deposited directly into the accounts of farmers, for the last 21 days.––DC File Image

Middlemen in paddy procurement eliminated: Minister Karumuri

Appealing to the party members to work hard to ensure the victory of Vasupalli Ganesh in the Visakhapatnam South constituency, Subba Reddy said the internal differences should not be aired in public. –– DC File Image

TD resorting to bogus voters’ enrolment: YV

Ramakrishnudu pointed out that even the unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month that the Telugu Desam regime extended has been deliberately withdrawn with a vengeful attitude. The “Yuva Galam” padayatra will bring back self-confidence and political awareness among the youth, he stated.––DC File Image

Lokesh padayatra will get TD back to power, says Yanamala

JDS MLA C.S. Puttaraju — DC Image

Two JDS MLAs seek quashing of CBI charge sheets against them



