  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 20 Jan 2023 SC remits back to AP ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC remits back to AP HC state govt's plea against order on ban on rallies on roads

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 20, 2023, 1:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2023, 1:36 pm IST
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday remitted back to the Andhra Pradesh High Court an appeal of the state government against a recent directive of the high court, suspending the operation of an executive order that prohibited public meetings and rallies on roads, including national highways.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha took note of the submissions made by senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, who appeared in court on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government, and requested the chief justice of the high court to ensure the hearing of the plea by a division bench headed by him.

At the outset of a brief hearing, Vaidyanathan referred to the sequence of events in the high court and highlighted the procedural infirmities.

"This is an egregious violation by the vacation bench (of the high court). How can the vacation bench say so," the senior lawyer said, adding that according to the procedure, no matter pertaining to the policy decisions of a state government can be taken up and decided by a vacation bench of a high court.

Vaidyanathan said the plea on the state government's decision was mentioned during the winter vacation and the order was stayed by the high court on the same day.

"We will request the chief justice of the high court to ensure hearing of the matter by a division bench of the high court presided over by him on January 23," the CJI said, adding that the matter is being sent back to the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Lawyer Mahfooz Ahsan Nazki also appeared in court on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government.

The apex court had, on January 18, agreed to hear the state government's appeal, challenging the high court's directive that suspended the operation of a government order prohibiting public meetings and rallies on roads, including national highways.

On January 12, the high court suspended till January 23 the operation of the government order (GO) that barred public meetings and rallies on state roads and national highways.

"Court is prima facie of the opinion that the impugned GO No.1 is contrary to the procedure provided under section 30 of the Police Act, 1861," it held.

The high court had passed the interim order on a writ petition filed by Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary K Ramakrishna challenging the GO and posted the case for further hearing on Friday (January 20). It had sought the state government's response before that.

The petitioner has contended before the high court that the GO was brought to "stifle" the opposition's voice against the state government.

The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh had issued the order on January 2 midnight, in the wake of a stampede at a rally organised by the main opposition Telugu Desam Party at Kandukuru on December 28, in which eight people were killed.

The prohibitory order (GO No.1) was issued under the provisions of the Police Act, 1861 and the state police immediately started implementing it. 

...
Tags: andhra pradesh high court, supreme court of india, ban on public rallies on roads
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh government prohibits meetings, rallies on roads
Interim order: HC suspends GO-1 on roadside meetings

Latest From Nation

The minister said chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had introduced revolutionary changes in the procurement system and, as a result, the money was being deposited directly into the accounts of farmers, for the last 21 days.––DC File Image

Middlemen in paddy procurement eliminated: Minister Karumuri

Appealing to the party members to work hard to ensure the victory of Vasupalli Ganesh in the Visakhapatnam South constituency, Subba Reddy said the internal differences should not be aired in public. –– DC File Image

TD resorting to bogus voters’ enrolment: YV

The enforcement actions for violation of applicable norms come nearly two months after the incident happened. (DC Photo)

Urination incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India, suspends pilot

Ramakrishnudu pointed out that even the unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month that the Telugu Desam regime extended has been deliberately withdrawn with a vengeful attitude. The “Yuva Galam” padayatra will bring back self-confidence and political awareness among the youth, he stated.––DC File Image

Lokesh padayatra will get TD back to power, says Yanamala



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kejriwal asks Delhi LG to pay attention to improving city's law and order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

India to take up development issues facing Global South at G-20 meetings: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo: PTI)

SC to hear AP’s plea on HC staying GO restricting political shows on public roads

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Coast Guard to have 200+ ships in 5 years, says Director General Pathania

Indian Coast Guard Director General V S Pathania (in centre) with others in front of newly commissioned fast patrol vessel, Kamla Devi, at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers in Kolkata (Photo by arrangement)

Navy to indust 5th Kalvari class sub

Indian Navy is set to commission the fifth Kalvari class submarine
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->