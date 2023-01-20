Legal briefs: Telangana HC appoints amicus curiae for motorcycle accident claims

HYDERABAD: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, on Thursday appointed P. Raghuram an amicus curiae in a motorcycle accident claim writ plea filed by Ayiti

Hanmandlu, seeking to call for records on a limitation imposed in filing

motorcycle claims.

The petitioner contended that accident claims were usually filed within six months of the accident. However, after the amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act, the time was extended to a year. The Chief Justice, speaking for the bench, said that since it was the death of a minor son, the trauma would last for at least six months. Gadi Praveen Kumar, the Deputy Solicitor General of India, contended that such an issue was coming up for the first time after the amendment regarding limitation.

The bench further opined that the writ petition was of considerable significance, which was affecting a lot of claimants. Because of the same, the bench deemed it appropriate to appoint an amicus curiae and adjourned the case to February 2.

Advocate approaches HC over harassment by Nizamabad add’l collector

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday took up a sou motu

PIL based on a letter to the High Court complaining of harassment and

physical assault by the additional collector of Nizamabad district. The

bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji was dealing

with a letter addressed to it by Yerram Ganapathi, president of the

Nizamabad Bar Association. In the letter, Ganapathi complained that he was

verbally harassed and beaten by the official while he was carrying out a

court order to attach property. Additionally, a fabricated complaint was

filed by Nizamabad Rural Police against him and others by Prashanth Kumar,

administrative officer, Nizamabad collectorate, at the request of the

additional collector. After reviewing the registry's report, the panel

ordered notices and instructed the Nizamabad Police to halt further

proceedings in the matter till further orders are passed. The case has been

adjourned to February 23.

Pollution board granted time to respond to quarrying ops in Bhuvangiri

A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday granted time to

the Telangana State Pollution Control Board for filing a response over

quarrying operations in Bommalaramraam village in Bhuvangiri district. The

bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji was

dealing with a writ plea filed by Resu Ram Reddy, challenging the permission

granted for quarrying operations held by TSPCB. He further contended that

the permission granted was contrary to guidelines for stone-crushing units,

holding that the permission given to Rank Silicon and Industries Private

Limited was illegal and arbitrary in nature. The petitioner also alleged

discrepancies in the inspection report. Since the petitioner received the

report filed by the pollution control board late, he sought time. The matter

has been adjourned to February 16.

Singareni’s dismissed worker to get worker over medical claim

Justice S. Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Singareni

Collieries Company Limited to provide all necessary compassionate benefits

to an employer who was declared medically invalid and relieved from service

by the company. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Muthineni

Mallaiah, who challenged the action of Singareni Collieries in declaring the

petitioner as medically unfit. The judge directed the company to provide all

consequential benefits per the Mines Act and the National Coal Wages

Agreement and dismissed the petition.