Legal briefs: Telangana HC appoints amicus curiae for motorcycle accident claims

HYDERABAD: A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, on Thursday appointed P. Raghuram an amicus curiae in a motorcycle accident claim writ plea filed by Ayiti
Hanmandlu, seeking to call for records on a limitation imposed in filing
motorcycle claims.
The petitioner contended that accident claims were usually filed within six months of the accident. However, after the amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act, the time was extended to a year. The Chief Justice, speaking for the bench, said that since it was the death of a minor son, the trauma would last for at least six months. Gadi Praveen Kumar, the Deputy Solicitor General of India, contended that such an issue was coming up for the first time after the amendment regarding limitation.
The bench further opined that the writ petition was of considerable significance, which was affecting a lot of claimants. Because of the same, the bench deemed it appropriate to appoint an amicus curiae and adjourned the case to February 2.
Advocate approaches HC over harassment by Nizamabad add’l collector
A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday took up a sou motu
PIL based on a letter to the High Court complaining of harassment and
physical assault by the additional collector of Nizamabad district. The
bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji was dealing
with a letter addressed to it by Yerram Ganapathi, president of the
Nizamabad Bar Association. In the letter, Ganapathi complained that he was
verbally harassed and beaten by the official while he was carrying out a
court order to attach property. Additionally, a fabricated complaint was
filed by Nizamabad Rural Police against him and others by Prashanth Kumar,
administrative officer, Nizamabad collectorate, at the request of the
additional collector. After reviewing the registry's report, the panel
ordered notices and instructed the Nizamabad Police to halt further
proceedings in the matter till further orders are passed. The case has been
adjourned to February 23.
Pollution board granted time to respond to quarrying ops in Bhuvangiri
A two-judge bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday granted time to
the Telangana State Pollution Control Board for filing a response over
quarrying operations in Bommalaramraam village in Bhuvangiri district. The
bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji was
dealing with a writ plea filed by Resu Ram Reddy, challenging the permission
granted for quarrying operations held by TSPCB. He further contended that
the permission granted was contrary to guidelines for stone-crushing units,
holding that the permission given to Rank Silicon and Industries Private
Limited was illegal and arbitrary in nature. The petitioner also alleged
discrepancies in the inspection report. Since the petitioner received the
report filed by the pollution control board late, he sought time. The matter
has been adjourned to February 16.
Singareni’s dismissed worker to get worker over medical claim
Justice S. Nanda of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Singareni
Collieries Company Limited to provide all necessary compassionate benefits
to an employer who was declared medically invalid and relieved from service
by the company. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Muthineni
Mallaiah, who challenged the action of Singareni Collieries in declaring the
petitioner as medically unfit. The judge directed the company to provide all
consequential benefits per the Mines Act and the National Coal Wages
Agreement and dismissed the petition.