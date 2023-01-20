Caste row: Vice-principal and doctors clash at midnight in Jagtial Medical college

WARANGAL: A tense atmosphere prevailed in the Jagtial Medical College campus late at night on Wednesday when vice-principal David Anand and some medical students staged a dharna over a ‘casteist’ issue.

The protesters alleged that two doctors there -- Chandrasekhar Reddy and Shashikanth Reddy -- insulted and abused the vice-principal by citing the name of his caste.

“A heated argument was taking place between the vice-principal and two doctors on the medical college campus at midnight regarding the allocation of a room in the administration block. Students, who were sleeping, woke up and came out of their rooms and witnessed the fight. After noticing the students around, the two doctors exited from there. When the students asked David Anand as to what happened, he explained the matter and sought their help. Around 68 medical students rallied in support of vice-principal David Anand and staged a dharna at the college campus from around 1 am. For the past four months, the two doctors were abusing me by citing my caste name and insulting me in front of the students for not allocating a room for the two in the administration block,” David Anand said.

Police rushed to the college and asked the vice-principal to calm down and avoid disturbing the peaceful atmosphere on the campus. Cops assured him action would be taken against the two doctors if he lodged a complaint at the police station.

The vice-principal along with the students went to the police station by foot and lodged a complaint. They staged a dharna in front of the police station demanding justice until 2am. Later, they returned to the college.