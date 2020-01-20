Nation Current Affairs 20 Jan 2020 Uddhav Thackeray cal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uddhav Thackeray calls meet, Shirdi bandh called off

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 20, 2020, 1:40 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2020, 1:40 am IST
Residents warn against unsatisfactory result from it.
Uddhav Thackeray.
 Uddhav Thackeray.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting on Monday to resolve the dispute that had arisen over the birthplace of Sai Baba after Shirdi observed a bandh on Sunday to protest his statement referring Pathri town in Parbhani district as the ‘janmasthan’ (birthplace) of the prominent 19th century spiritual figure.

However, the bandh was later called off.

 

As a result, the temple town functioned as usual after 12 noon.

Representatives from Pathri and Shirdi, BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and Shiv Sena MP Sadashiv Lokhade, and the CEO of the Shirdi temple trust, Deepak Madukar Muglikar, will attend the meeting. Mr Lokhande announced the withdrawal of the bandh after meeting with locals on Sunday evening. He said that the Chief Minister has convened a meeting in Mumbai on Monday to discuss the issue.

A row has erupted after the Chief Minister announced a grant of `100 crore for the development of facilities at ‘Sai Janmasthan’ at Pathri, nearly 273 kilometres away from Shirdi, in Ahmednagar district. To protest this, Shirdi remained shut on Sunday. Shops and eateries downed their shutters and vehicles remained off roads. The Sai Baba temple remained open throughout the day with no report of devotees facing any inconvenience. Meanwhile, residents of Shirdi warned that if the meeting with the Chief Minister fails to bring any satisfactory solution, an aggressive protest will be launched.

Former trustee of the temple, Kailash Kote, said that if the outcome of the Chief Minister’s meeting is not satisfactory, then the residents of Shirdi will protest aggressively.

About 500 locals were present at the gram sabha, he said.

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray, shirdi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

A female one-horned rhinoceros, Saraswati, was adopted for a period of a year for Rs 1 lakh. (DC)

People come forward to ‘adopt’ wildlife for cash

Princess Saleha Sultan.

Titular Queen of Bhopal, Saleha Sultan, passes away

Ahead of the municipal election, a person is seen cleaning one of the parks in SCB area.

Parks turn health hazards for Secunderabad Cantonment residents

The rejoinder further claims, “for instance, when the author accuses that PFI members ‘indulge in a series of heinous offences ranging from political murders, hate campaigns, alleged forced conversions, and possession of arms to murderous attacks, among others’, the report doesn’t cite a single example”.

Hyderabad: Not radicals, we follow the Constitution, claims PFI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

People come forward to ‘adopt’ wildlife for cash

A female one-horned rhinoceros, Saraswati, was adopted for a period of a year for Rs 1 lakh. (DC)

Titular Queen of Bhopal, Saleha Sultan, passes away

Princess Saleha Sultan.

Parks turn health hazards for Secunderabad Cantonment residents

Ahead of the municipal election, a person is seen cleaning one of the parks in SCB area.

Hyderabad: Not radicals, we follow the Constitution, claims PFI

The rejoinder further claims, “for instance, when the author accuses that PFI members ‘indulge in a series of heinous offences ranging from political murders, hate campaigns, alleged forced conversions, and possession of arms to murderous attacks, among others’, the report doesn’t cite a single example”.

For 25 years, Kashim spoke against injustice: Activists

Lawer Snehalatha, wife of OU assistant professor C. Kashim, arrives at the residence of High Court Chief Justice R.S. Chauhan. (DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham