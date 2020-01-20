Nation Current Affairs 20 Jan 2020 States opposing cent ...
Nation, Current Affairs

States opposing central law is unconstitutional: Nirmala Sitharaman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 20, 2020, 1:04 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2020, 1:04 am IST
Pointing out that the Centre has granted citizenship to about 4.61 lakh Sri Lankan Tamil refugees between 1964 and 2008.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman releases a book on the CAA in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI)
 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman releases a book on the CAA in Chennai on Sunday. (PTI)

CHENNAI: State Assemblies may pass resolutions against the CAA but state governments are duty bound to implement the Act, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while refuting the Opposition charge that the law was discriminatory.

Pointing out that the Centre has granted citizenship to about 4.61 lakh Sri Lankan Tamil refugees between 1964 and 2008, she said an amendment to facilitate another batch of Lankan Tamil refugees “may come.”

 

“It is not democracy if you raise slogans without understanding why the amendment was bro-ught... people may rally behind the opposition initially but once they discern the truth, they would cease to support them,” she said.

SL Tamils too will get citizenship, says FM
Speaking at a programme on CAA, held under the aegis of Chennai Citizens’ Forum and New India Forum here she said in reply to a specific question from the audience that it was against the constitution for States to say they will not implement the Act.

“Since the Act has been passed by Parliament, State governments are duty bound to implement the Act. However, if you (State Legislative Assemblies) want to pass a resolution in the Assembly (against the Act), you can do so. But you can’t say no to the Act,” she said.

On the demand by the DMK and other parties to include Sri Lankan Tamil refugees in the Act, the Finance Minister said already the Centre had granted citizenship to about 4.61 lakh Tamil refugees from Sri Lanka and “an amendment for another batch of refugees may come.” “Amendments to the Citizenship Act are made for the benefit of certain sections in the country, there are 95,000 Sri Lankan Tamil refugees living in India and the process of granting them citizenship will start,” she said.

The Finance Minister said since the last six years, India has granted citizenship to 2,838 Pakistan nationals, 914 Afghanis, 172 Bangladeshis, and a large number of Muslims were included among them.

“Till 2014, over 566 Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan were given Indian citizenship. During 2016-18 under the Modi government, around 1,595 Pakistani migrants besides 391 Afghanistani Muslims were given Indian citizenship,” she said and added that 2016 (during the BJP rule) Adnan Sami Khan, popular singer, was given Indian citizenship. Another example is Taslima Nasreen, Bangladeshi-Swedish writer, who has been given Indian citizenship,” Nirmala emphasised.

“People came from East Pakistan and have been living in various camps in the country. It has been 50-60 years now. If you visit these camps, your heart will cry. The situation is the same with Sri Lankan refugees who continue to live in camps. They are barred from getting basic facilities,” she said.

...
Tags: nirmala sitharaman, caa
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

A female one-horned rhinoceros, Saraswati, was adopted for a period of a year for Rs 1 lakh. (DC)

People come forward to ‘adopt’ wildlife for cash

Princess Saleha Sultan.

Titular Queen of Bhopal, Saleha Sultan, passes away

Ahead of the municipal election, a person is seen cleaning one of the parks in SCB area.

Parks turn health hazards for Secunderabad Cantonment residents

The rejoinder further claims, “for instance, when the author accuses that PFI members ‘indulge in a series of heinous offences ranging from political murders, hate campaigns, alleged forced conversions, and possession of arms to murderous attacks, among others’, the report doesn’t cite a single example”.

Hyderabad: Not radicals, we follow the Constitution, claims PFI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Doctor, first heal thyself: ‘Ek doctor ki maut’ - physicians must introspect

Doctors, who help patients stay fit, are themselves dying young, as they themselves do not follow their own prescriptions for a healthy life.

Salman Khurshid backs Kapil Sibal's CAA statement

Salman Khurshid

Rajasthan govt to bring in assembly resolution against implementing CAA

Kerala and Punjab have already passed the resolution to step up pressure on the Centre against the amended law, which has sparked a series of protests in various parts of the country. In this image, women in Bengaluru shout slogans against CAA and NRC on Saturday, January 18, 2020.(Photo | PTI)

Indian citizenship given to 2838 Pakistanis, 914 Afghans, 172 Bangladeshis in 6 yrs

Nirmala Sitharaman

Delhi CM releases 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card', promises 24x7 drinking water

'This guarantee speaks about things which affect every resident of Delhi. We have already fulfilled some promises. We are now promising in our guarantee card that it will continue. The opposition says these schemes will only be there till March 31 and Kejriwal will scrap this later,' Kejriwal said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham