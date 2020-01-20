Nation Current Affairs 20 Jan 2020 Rajasthan Assembly t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rajasthan Assembly to reject Citizenship Amendment Act

AGENCIES
Published Jan 20, 2020, 1:01 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2020, 1:01 am IST
Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal said the Assembly session will begin on January 24.
The session was convened to ratify a Bill to extend reservation to SC and ST candidates in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 year before January 25, Mr Dhariwal said.
 The session was convened to ratify a Bill to extend reservation to SC and ST candidates in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 year before January 25, Mr Dhariwal said.

Jaipur/New Delhi: The Congress-ruled Rajasthan has decided to bring in a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the budget session of the state assembly beginning on January 24.

Parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal said the Assembly session will begin on January 24.

 

The session was convened to ratify a Bill to extend reservation to SC and ST candidates in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 year before January 25, Mr Dhariwal said.

He also said the government is mulling to introduce a resolution against the CAA in the Assembly session.

“The Congress is against the CAA and therefore a resolution is likely to be introduced in the Assembly,” he said.

Official sources said that the resolution is likely to be introduced on the very first day of the session.

Kerala and Punjab have already passed the resolution to step up pressure on the Centre against the amended law.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday said that the states ruled by his party would consider bringing in a resolution in the Assemblies against enforcement of the CAA.

Anti-CAA protests will continue: Cong
In an official reaction to Mr Sibal’s comments, the Congress on Sunday said that states have the right to challenge the Centre and cannot be “forced” to implement the “unconstitutional law” till the petition in the Supreme Court is decided.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement that the CAA is an attack on India’s Constitution and the people’s movement against the Act shall continue “courageously and fearlessly.”

The Congress’ assertion comes a day after senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said there is no way a state can deny the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) when it is already passed by Parliament.

He, however, later asserted that every state Assembly has the Constitutional right to pass a resolution and seek the amended Citizenship Act’s withdrawal, but if the law is declared Constitutional by the Supreme Court, then it will be problematic to oppose it.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah have become living symbols of ‘sectarianism, bigotry and fanaticism’ using the instrument of state to attack India’s ethos and its Constitution,” Mr Surjewala alleged.

Repeated statements being made by the home minister and Governors “forcing” the states to implement the CAA are itself preposterous and go against the very concept of ‘constitutional federalism,’ Mr Surjewala said.

His remarks come at a time when a tussle is going on between the Kerala government and the state Governor Arif Mohammad Khan over the Left dispensation approaching the Supreme Court against the CAA.

“Let the BJP government and its Governors not forget that India is a Union of states. As per the established parliamentary practice, states can disagree with the Union and challenge it by way of their constitutional right under Article 131,” Mr Surjewala said.

...
Tags: congress, citizenship amendment act, caa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A female one-horned rhinoceros, Saraswati, was adopted for a period of a year for Rs 1 lakh. (DC)

People come forward to ‘adopt’ wildlife for cash

Princess Saleha Sultan.

Titular Queen of Bhopal, Saleha Sultan, passes away

Ahead of the municipal election, a person is seen cleaning one of the parks in SCB area.

Parks turn health hazards for Secunderabad Cantonment residents

The rejoinder further claims, “for instance, when the author accuses that PFI members ‘indulge in a series of heinous offences ranging from political murders, hate campaigns, alleged forced conversions, and possession of arms to murderous attacks, among others’, the report doesn’t cite a single example”.

Hyderabad: Not radicals, we follow the Constitution, claims PFI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Salman Khurshid backs Kapil Sibal's CAA statement

Salman Khurshid

Rajasthan govt to bring in assembly resolution against implementing CAA

Kerala and Punjab have already passed the resolution to step up pressure on the Centre against the amended law, which has sparked a series of protests in various parts of the country. In this image, women in Bengaluru shout slogans against CAA and NRC on Saturday, January 18, 2020.(Photo | PTI)

Indian citizenship given to 2838 Pakistanis, 914 Afghans, 172 Bangladeshis in 6 yrs

Nirmala Sitharaman

Delhi CM releases 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card', promises 24x7 drinking water

'This guarantee speaks about things which affect every resident of Delhi. We have already fulfilled some promises. We are now promising in our guarantee card that it will continue. The opposition says these schemes will only be there till March 31 and Kejriwal will scrap this later,' Kejriwal said. (Photo: File)

Shirdi bandh: Shops, eateries, local transport shut

A photograph of Saibaba said to have been taken in 1910 (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham