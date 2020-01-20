Pariskha Pe Charcha: 5 points Modi told students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interactive session-Pariksha Par Charcha 2020 with school and college students at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. PTI photo

New Delhi: Reaching out to students in their own language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed 200 of them during a “Pariksha Pe Charcha”. Here are key takeaways from what he told students at the Talkatora Stadium. Modi said his conversations with them would be “hashtag without filter”.