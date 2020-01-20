Pariskha Pe Charcha: 5 points Modi told students

New Delhi: Reaching out to students in their own language, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed 200 of them during a “Pariksha Pe Charcha”. Here are key takeaways from what he told students at the Talkatora Stadium. Modi said his conversations with them would be “hashtag without filter”.
- Modi said everyone should keep abreast of the latest technology but it should not be allowed to govern lives.“We should have the strength to keep technology under our control and ensure it does not waste our time. One room in our homes should be technology free. Whoever enters will not carry any gadgets,” he told students while stressing that exams are not everything.
- The prime minister also urged students to spend their spare time with the elderly.
- Modi asked students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life. “Was told I shouldn't attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there,” recalled the PM.
- Good marks in exams are not everything, he told students in the interaction. “We have to come out of the thinking that exams are everything.”
- The PM also highlighted the importance of taking on extra-curricular activities and said there is a growing tendency among parents to push their children into activities considered “glamorous”.“Parents should take time out to find out what their children want to do instead of pushing them into activities that are considered glamorous which they can discuss in their conversations with their friends,” Modi said.
