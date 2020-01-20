Odisha youth beaten over rape attempt

The accused, Siba Das from the village intercepted the woman on her way and dragged her to a heap of straw and attempted to rape her.

BHUBANESWAR: A youth was beaten black and blue for allegedly attempting to rape a married woman in Dabugaon area of Nabarangpur district. Later, the villagers handed over the youth to police, reports said on Sunday.

As per reports, the woman along with her husband had gone to her parents’ house in Olma village under Dabugaon police station limits. On Thursday evening, the woman’s husband went to a villager’s house and did not return after a few hours. Searching for her husband, the woman was going towards the accused’s house.

Hearing her screams, locals gathered at the spot and nabbed Siba. After thrashing the youth, locals informed the police about the matter.

Police arrested Siba on Saturday and forwarded him before the court. Investigation into the matter is on.