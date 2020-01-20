JP Nadda to take over as BJP chief today

New Delhi: BJP working president J.P. Nadda is all set to be elected as its next national president on Monday, succeeding Amit Shah. He is expected to be elected to the post unopposed.

Top party leaders, including Union ministers and those from states, are likely to arrive at the BJP headquarters to file nominations in support of Mr Nadda, who has long been seen as the choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah for the job. His decades-long experience in the organisation, starting from student politics, proximity to the RSS and clean image are seen as his strengths.

Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is in charge of the party’s organisational poll process, said that nominations for the national president’s election will be filed on January 20, and a contest will take place the next day if required. The BJP has the convention of electing its president with consensus and without any contest, and there is little possibility that it will be any other way this time.

The election of a new president will bring to end incumbent Shah’s tenure of over five-and-a-half years during which the BJP expanded its footprints across the country like never before and enjoyed its best phase in electoral contests despite suffering a few setbacks in state polls. With Mr Shah joining the Modi 2.0 government as home minister, the BJP began the exercise for electing his successor as the party has the convention of ‘one person, one post.’

Mr Nadda was appointed as the party’s working president in July last year in an indication that the Himachal Pradesh leader was the likely choice for the top organisational job.