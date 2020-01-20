Nation Current Affairs 20 Jan 2020 J&K didn’t ...
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K didn’t lift ban on news, other key sites

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Jan 20, 2020, 1:23 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2020, 1:23 am IST
The govt doesn’t understand how internet works: Developer
While criticising internet blockades in general, developers said the whitelist indicated the inability of the J&K government and Ministry of Electronics to understand how the internet works.
 While criticising internet blockades in general, developers said the whitelist indicated the inability of the J&K government and Ministry of Electronics to understand how the internet works.

Hyderabad: The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday announced a list of 153 websites that residents would at last be able to access. This is meant to be a reprieve for the people who have been forced to live with an internet blockade since August 5, 2019. These “whitelisted” websites include mail, banking, educational and miscellaneous services and importantly, exclude news websites.

However, according to experts, the sites on the list are practically useless. Most modern websites use external libraries to load their content, and none of these websites have been whitelisted.

 

Shashikanth, an IT professional told Deccan Chronicle, that JavaScript libraries and content delivery network (CDN) services (both of which facilitate loading of content) are used by almost all modern websites. “Without access to these external resources, most of these 153 websites will be either unusable or at best, many of their features will be missing,” he said.

Other developers noted that domain-specific whitelisting of websites cannot work since it is not in line with modern web development. The entire internet, they said, is extremely interdependent. Almost all websites use JavaScript libraries of various kinds such as jQuery, VueJS and React. If websites are not allowed to access these resources, they wouldn’t work properly. Salman Qureshi, a web developer from Srinagar who has had to relocate temporarily to Jalandhar, confirmed that only government websites in the whitelist were working properly.

While criticising internet blockades in general, developers said the whitelist indicated the inability of the J&K government and Ministry of Electronics to understand how the internet works. One cybersecurity researcher from the city, wishing to remain anonymous, explained: “If you try to open Gmail through the link mentioned in this list, it will hit a few other websites. The actual login page too loads elements from multiple domains. This means even Gmail will not work properly.”

He added, “A whitelist would have worked 20 years ago when most websites were hosted on a limited number of servers in one location. It is pretty clear little thought was put into this whitelist. And even less time was spent on considering the feasibility and usability in enforcing it.”

Junaid Nazir, a web developer from Srinagar, echoed this sentiment. Nazir said the whitelist meant nothing to him since the general public has little access to the internet anyway. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle via phone, he said, “There are probably around 150 centres where the public can try to access the internet. The general public still doesn’t have mobile internet.”

He too confirmed that to those who could access them, the whitelisted websites will not work well.

Nazir said his own website development business, which employs 15 people, has just died due to the shutdown. Some of his employees moved to Dehradun to continue operations but Nazir himself has had to stay back in Srinagar for personal reasons. “The government might think they are doing us a favour by allowing us to access a few websites, but we won’t be happy until they open up the internet,” he said.

Even if most websites are blocked, Nazir said, “We would find a way to access what we want. We will simply use a VPN (virtual private network). In 2016 (the government) blocked Facebook. We used it via VPN. But right now, we people couldn’t care less about this whitelist.”

Danish, another Srinagar-based developer who moved to Delhi after the shutdown, had similar thoughts. “The whole region has been disconnected from the world. The government thinks these small moves (like the whitelist) are enough to pacify us. They aren’t. We can’t be forced to stay in the dark forever,” he said.

...
Tags: content delivery networks, websites
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A female one-horned rhinoceros, Saraswati, was adopted for a period of a year for Rs 1 lakh. (DC)

People come forward to ‘adopt’ wildlife for cash

Princess Saleha Sultan.

Titular Queen of Bhopal, Saleha Sultan, passes away

Ahead of the municipal election, a person is seen cleaning one of the parks in SCB area.

Parks turn health hazards for Secunderabad Cantonment residents

The rejoinder further claims, “for instance, when the author accuses that PFI members ‘indulge in a series of heinous offences ranging from political murders, hate campaigns, alleged forced conversions, and possession of arms to murderous attacks, among others’, the report doesn’t cite a single example”.

Hyderabad: Not radicals, we follow the Constitution, claims PFI



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Doctor, first heal thyself: ‘Ek doctor ki maut’ - physicians must introspect

Doctors, who help patients stay fit, are themselves dying young, as they themselves do not follow their own prescriptions for a healthy life.

Salman Khurshid backs Kapil Sibal's CAA statement

Salman Khurshid

Rajasthan govt to bring in assembly resolution against implementing CAA

Kerala and Punjab have already passed the resolution to step up pressure on the Centre against the amended law, which has sparked a series of protests in various parts of the country. In this image, women in Bengaluru shout slogans against CAA and NRC on Saturday, January 18, 2020.(Photo | PTI)

Indian citizenship given to 2838 Pakistanis, 914 Afghans, 172 Bangladeshis in 6 yrs

Nirmala Sitharaman

Delhi CM releases 'Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card', promises 24x7 drinking water

'This guarantee speaks about things which affect every resident of Delhi. We have already fulfilled some promises. We are now promising in our guarantee card that it will continue. The opposition says these schemes will only be there till March 31 and Kejriwal will scrap this later,' Kejriwal said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham