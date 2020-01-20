Economic action plan only way to end uncertainty in J&K, says envoy

The envoy, who was part of the delegation of 15 foreign envoys who had visited Jammu and Kashmir on January 9 and 10 also said that many Kashmiris are resigned to the revoking of Article 370 and realise that the clock cannot be turned back.

New Delhi: Kashmiris are desperately looking forward to an economic action plan of revival, and this is the only way to end uncertainty there, following the revoking of Article 370, a foreign envoy who recently visited the Kashmir valley told this newspaper on condition of anonymity.

The envoy, who was part of the delegation of 15 foreign envoys who had visited Jammu and Kashmir on January 9 and 10 also said that many Kashmiris are resigned to the revoking of Article 370 and realise that the clock cannot be turned back.

“There is still uncertainty there because Kashmiris are yet to hear the details from the Indian Government on an economic action plan of revival. The Government should communicate the details of this to them as soon as possible. This is the only way to end uncertainty there,” the envoy told this newspaper, adding.

“Many people in Kashmir are resigned to the fact that the revoking of Article 370 is a done deal and cannot be reversed” the envoy added. Earlier this month, envoys of 15 countries—United States, South Korea, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Fiji, Maldives, Norway, Philippines, Morocco, Argentina, Peru, Niger, Nigeria, Guyana and Togo — had been taken by the Indian Government on a two-day visit to the newly-created union territory of J&K where they had met security officials, members of civil society, political leaders and the local media there.

During the discussions with the members of civil society, the envoys had heard a range of views, with some also critical of the move to revoke Article 370, while there were others who felt that this would bring new opportunities to those sections of society who had felt marginalised earlier.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said the envoys had been taken there to “see the efforts being made by the Government to bring the situation to normal”, adding that “normalcy had been restored to a large extent in the valley” India had last year defended its move in August to revoke Article 370, saying, “The recent legislative measures taken by India within the framework of its Constitution will ensure that these progressive measures will (bring) an end to gender discrimination, including on property rights and local bodies representation.”

It also said, “There will be better protection of juvenile rights and laws against domestic violence. The rights to education, information and work will now be applicable. Long-standing discrimination against the refugees and the under privileged sections will end.”