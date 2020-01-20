Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches action plan

New Delhi: Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised a set of promises — what he called a “10-point guarantee card” — to voters, offering free power, 24-hour drinking water on tap and a world-class education to every child. Along with it, he promised a clean environment, including a clean Yamuna and housing to every slum dweller.

Talking to the reporters, Kejriwal said, “This is not our manifesto. This is two steps ahead of it. These are issues that affect the people of Delhi. We will launch a comprehensive manifesto in 7-10 days. The manifesto will have more things specifically for students, teachers, among others. This will be for everyone.”

Kejriwal added “The Opposition is saying that many of our schemes will only last till March 31, so this is our guarantee that these schemes will continue for the next five years. Twenty-four hour electricity will continue and 200 units of free electricity will continue.” The “guarantee card” also promises over 11,000 buses and to increase the length of the Delhi Metro network to over 500 km.

In view of the spiralling pollution that turns the city into what Kejriwal has called a “gas chamber” every winter, the AAP said it aims to bring down pollution by “300 per cent.”