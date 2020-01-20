Chief of Defence Staff to look into border disputes

New Delhi: The new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will look at border matters and border disputes with neighbouring countries including Pakistan and China. He will be incharge of deployment of forces at the borders and border intelligence.

The defence ministry has notified the division of responsibilities between the department of military affairs under CDS and department of defence (DoD).

The CDS has been tasked to look at administration of Siachen matters. He will also look at developments in Indian Ocean, Afghanistan, West Asia, Gulf countries and Southeast Asia and military diplomacy. The incidents violation of borders by neighbouring countries will also be looked into by the CDS.

He will look into overseas deployment of Indian Navy's ships, offshore security and anti-piracy operation on high seas.

The CDS will look at apprehended foreign defence personnel and ex gratia compensation for land mine casualties.

CDS has been given charge of counter insurgency operations, the size, shape and composition of the Army and promotion matters.

He will look at court martial and disciplinary cases for all Army officers/personnel. Human rights violations cases referred by NHRC pertaining to discipline will come under CDS. He will look at missing personnel of the Army from the 1965 and 1971 wars.

All matters relating to the National Defence Academy(NDA), Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy and the Defence Services Staff College will come under CDS.

He will also look after air defence including anti-aircraft protection.

In his first meeting as CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat had set out to create a common Air Defence Command to secure the country from aerial attacks.

Gen Rawat had directed that a proposal to create Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30, 2020. CDS will look at all issues relating to violation of the Indian Airspace by the foreign aircraft, including reporting of such violations to MEA.