Chandrababu holds protests over 3 AP capitals, demands Amaravati as state capital

Andhra Pradesh finance minister Buggana Rajendranath on Monday introduced the Andhra Pradesh De-centralisation and Development of all Regions Bill 2020 in the House during the Special Session of the state Assembly.

State Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Botsa Satyanarayana introduced the Andhra Pradesh CRDA Repeal Bill in the house.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu held a protest near the state assembly against the proposal of three capitals. They demanded Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital for Andhra Pradesh. He along with TDP MLAs walked into the assembly and sat on the steps in front of the assembly. Later he and TDP MLAs entered into the house.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet approved four bills to be placed in the house. The cabinet meeting was presided over by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The bills are said to be on Decentralisation of AP development, repealing of AP CRDA act, benefits related to Amaravati region farmers, converting all Andhra Pradesh govt schools into English medium into separate identities.

The cabinet also gave nod to the recommendations of the high power committee on AP all-round development and decentralization of governance.

The three-day special session of Andhra Pradesh assembly began amid tight security while section 144, which prohibits assembly of four or more people in the area, was imposed in some parts of Vijayawada and Guntur to facilitate smooth functioning of the State Assembly proceedings and movement of public representatives.

The Committee proposed Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool the judicial capital while retaining Amaravati as the legislative capital.