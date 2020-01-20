Nation Current Affairs 20 Jan 2020 BJP leader, Netaji&# ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP leader, Netaji's nephew Chandra Bose, wants Muslims included in CAA

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2020, 3:19 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2020, 3:22 pm IST
He also said that just because the law has been passed by Parliament, it can’t be used to bulldoze people by ignoring the protests
“If CAA, 2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating  Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains only! Why not include Muslims as well? Lets be transparent,” Chandra Bose had tweeted last month. (Photo | ANI)
 “If CAA, 2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating  Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains only! Why not include Muslims as well? Lets be transparent,” Chandra Bose had tweeted last month. (Photo | ANI)

Kolkata: An “atmosphere of fear” is being created by both the ruling and opposition parties over the new citizenship law, West Bengal BJP vice president Chandra Bose said on Monday, and urged the Centre to grant citizenship even to Muslims under the amended citizensip act.  He also said the government should issue a written clarification on the issue.

“An atmosphere of fear is being created on the issue of citizenship. This applies to both the ruling party and the opposition parties.

 

“Just because it (the law) has been passed by Parliament, it can’t be used to bulldoze people by ignoring the protests. The same applies to opposition parties which are deliberately misleading the masses,” He told PTI.  Bose, a grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have categorically noted the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not based on religion.

However, statements made by some other leaders are creating confusion.

“In order to deal with this, I think that this clause should be included (in the new law) that the CAA is not based on religion....and Muslims should also be included in it,” he said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act aims to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who entered India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, having fled religious persecution in their countries.

“Now what will happens to the Muslims who had come to this country before that date? There is a confusion. The Centre must take steps to remove that confusion,” Bose said.  A few state BJP leaders PTI approached declined to comment on Bose’s statements.

Bose had pitched for the inclusion of Muslims in the CAA earlier also.

“If CAA, 2019 is not related to any religion why are we stating  Hindu, Sikh, Buddhists, Christians, Parsis and Jains only! Why not include Muslims as well? Lets be transparent,” he had tweeted last month.  “Don’t equate India or compare it with any other nation - as it’s a nation Open to all religions and communities,” he had said in another tweet.  West Bengal has been witnessing relentless protests over the CAA, a pan-India NRC and the updation of the National Population Register, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leading the charge against the government on these livewire issues.

The protests, though initially very violent, have acquired a somewhat milder tone but are continuing. Scuffles have been reported from several campuses including the prestigious Jadavpur University and Visva Bharati.

...
Tags: chandra bose, ‪bjp, caa, citizenship amendment act (caa)
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Related Stories

‘Why not include Muslims?’ BJP's CK Bose raises questions on CAA

Latest From Nation

Wedding invite

MP groom prints CAA slogan on wedding card

File photo

Muzaffarpur shelter home rape: Delhi court convicts Brajesh Thakur, 18 others

Supreme Court

Nirbhaya case: SC rejects death row convict's plea claiming juvenility

Representational image

3 Hizbul terrorists killed in J&K encounter



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple’s radical new iPhone 12 just got leaked with ground-breaking tech

Apple is still on track to release both sub-6GHz and sub-6GHz-plus-mmWave iPhone models simultaneously in the second half of 2020.
 

TikTok surpasses Facebook as the second most downloaded app in 2019

TikTok reached over 738 million downloads.
 

Apple’s beautifully dangerous new iPhone

The iPhone SE2 which may launch as the iPhone 9 is expected to garner a lot of sales and while it may still be considered a risky bet, it may in all likelihood be the top selling new iPhone of the year.
 

New iPhone issues laid bare by Apple

Because the Apple Smart Battery Cases are sealed, it is not possible to conduct a repair or replace the suspected components.
 

The iPhone 12 just leaked and we can’t wait for it to become a reality

ConceptsiPhone have introduced their iteration of what the iPhone 12 will look like.
 

Tokyo Olympics athletes worried eco-friendly beds could curtail their sex life

Beds made of cardboards for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Village are displayed in Tokyo. AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

3 Hizbul terrorists killed in J&K encounter

Representational image

Pariskha Pe Charcha: 5 points Modi told students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an interactive session-Pariksha Par Charcha 2020 with school and college students at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Monday. PTI photo

3 capitals for AP: Jagan govt introduces Bill in AP Assembly

AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

People come forward to ‘adopt’ wildlife for cash

A female one-horned rhinoceros, Saraswati, was adopted for a period of a year for Rs 1 lakh. (DC)

Titular Queen of Bhopal, Saleha Sultan, passes away

Princess Saleha Sultan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham