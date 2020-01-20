3 capitals for AP: Jagan govt introduces Bill in AP Assembly

Amaravati: The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government on Monday introduced a Bill in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly to give shape to its plan of having three capitals for the state, with the executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool.

The AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020, also provides for dividing the state into various zones and establishing zonal planning and development boards.

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet met under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister and cleared the draft Bills.

The Cabinet also approved the recommendations of the High-Power Committee of ministers and bureaucrats on the capitals issue.

Moving the Bill on the first day of the extended winter session, Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath said the government decided to enact a new legislation for decentralisation and inclusive development of all regions in the state for ensuring “balanced and inclusive growth” of AP.