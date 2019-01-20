search on deccanchronicle.com
Zomato apologises after family ‘finds’ plastic fibre in paneer dishes

ANI
Published Jan 20, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 1:25 pm IST
Zomato released a statement, issuing an apology for the incident and saying that the restaurant has been suspended from their platform.
'... When we started eating, my daughter told me the paneer was very hard and her teeth hurt while chewing it. When I tasted it, I found fibre,' said Sachin Jamdare. (Photo: ANI)
Aurangabad: After ordering 'paneer' dishes from the restaurant discovery and food delivery platform, Zomato, an Aurangabad resident on Friday found fibre in his food.

"I ordered paneer chilly, paneer masala, etc for my children. When we started eating, my daughter told me the paneer was very hard and her teeth hurt while chewing it. When I tasted it, I found fibre," said Sachin Jamdare.

 

"I was really worried about my children's health. I went to the restaurant to speak with the owner. They did not entertain my issue, saying that maybe Zomato guy did something. I went to the police station and lodged a complaint. I wanted to raise awareness among our countrymen how these people can play with our health for something as little as Rs 150," Jamdare said.

Meanwhile, Zomato released a statement, issuing an apology for the incident and saying that the restaurant has been suspended from their platform.

"Zomato is deeply committed to food safety, quality, and hygiene. We apologise for the anguish this incident must have caused to our user. We have suspended the restaurant from our platform pending results of the external FDA investigation and in the meanwhile, have refunded the entire amount to the user," the statement read.

A police official confirmed that the complaint has been received and that they have sent samples of the food for testing, adding that investigation will be conducted after the results are received.

Location: India, Maharashtra, Shambajinagar (Aurangabad)




