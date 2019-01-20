search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Shatrughan Sinha not afraid of being sacked, joins Kolkata opposition rally

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 20, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Sinha has been speaking against the party at various platforms.
Shatrughan Sinha
 Shatrughan Sinha

New Delhi: Miffed over the presence of its Patna Sahib MP, Shatrughan Sinha at the TMC’s Brigade Ground rally, the BJP on Saturday made it clear that the party will take “cognisance” of his presence at the united opposition rally against the Narendra Modi government and termed the actor-turned-politician an “opportunist.”

Sharing the stage with opposition leaders in Kolkata, disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha Saturday called for changing the government in the 2019 Lok Sabha election and said he was not afraid of being removed from the ruling party.

 

“My elder brother Yashwant Sinha was saying that after this I will be definitely removed from the party, I told him ‘koi baat nahi hai’ (no problem),” he said.
Known for his powerful dialogues in Hindi movies, Sinha said, “He is in Bharatiya Janata Party but before that he is with Bharat ki janata.” 

Describing Mr Sinha as an “opportunist,” BJP’s national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said he was in the party to enjoy the perks of being an MP, but at the same time seen making different voices at various platforms.

“Sinha has been speaking against the party at various platforms. And it is always important for the BJP to act against such people and the party will take cognisance of it,” Mr Rudy said.

Taking a dig at the Patna Sahib MP, Mr Rudy said some people are “intelligent in different ways”. They abide by the party’s whip so that they don’t lose their membership. At the same time, they are so opportunistic... And can be present at any conclave. The BJP will take cognisance of it.” 

Mr Sinha has been regularly speaking against the BJP’s top leadership which provoked Bihar’s deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi earlier this week, who suggested that Mr Sinha should quit the party.

...
Tags: shatrughan sinha, bjp, kolkata opposition rally
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP mayor Alok Sharma to build cattle crematorium

The dead cattle will be taken to the crematorium to conduct their funeral rites by the BMC, corporation officials said.

Big jolt to TD government in Jagan knife case

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Telangana chief secy meets CEO, DGP on Lok Sabha elections

Chief secretary Dr S.K. Joshi

Mamata Banerjee: BJP does not follow courtesy

Mamata Banerjee

Oppn rally a summit of conflicting ideologies, will form next govt: BJP

Speaking at a press conference at the party office here, BJP's national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy termed the rally an anti-Modi exercise and said the party was not threatened by such events. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham