search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Sadhana Singh mentally ill’: BSP slams BJP MLA for remarks against Mayawati

ANI
Published Jan 20, 2019, 10:59 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 11:08 am IST
Uttar Pradesh MLA Sadhana Singh called Mayawati 'a person worse than a eunuch' over SP-BSP alliance.
The SP and the BSP last week announced that they would contest the upcoming 2019 general elections collectively against the BJP. (Photo: File | ANI)
 The SP and the BSP last week announced that they would contest the upcoming 2019 general elections collectively against the BJP. (Photo: File | ANI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh MLA Sadhana Singh is "mentally ill", said BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra, after the MLA from Mughalsarai called Mayawati "a person worse than a eunuch".

While addressing a public gathering, Singh without directly referring to the guest house incident, where Mayawati along with several other BSP leaders was attacked by Samajwadi Party workers, said that a woman who underwent a 'chirharan' (disrobe) is now compromising with the perpetrators. "She is worse than a eunuch," Singh said.

 

Mishra further asserted that the SP-BSP alliance has rattled the morale of the BJP leaders and that they have lost their mental balance in fear of losing the coming elections.

The SP and the BSP last week announced that they would contest the upcoming 2019 general elections collectively against the BJP.

"The language used by BJP leader Sadhana Singh against our party president Mayawati shows the level of the BJP. This shows that BJP is disappointed and frustrated with the SP-BSP alliance. They have no strength to win even a single seat in Uttar Pradesh,” Mishra said.

He added: “The level of language shows their mental illness. Such people should be admitted to the mental hospital of Agra or Bareli. The people of this country this time will show BJP its real place. They have lost their mental balance in fear of losing the election in Uttar Pradesh."

Sadhana Singh is a member of Uttar Pradesh's 17th Legislative Assembly and represents the Mughalsarai constituency in Chandauli district.

...
Tags: mayawati, bjp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

VM Sudheeran seeks probe into IREL functioning

“The PSU officials are working as agents of private sand mining companies and a few retired IREL officials are consultants for them,” said Mr Sudheeran.

Shafi Parambil may enter Lok Sabha fray from Palakkad

Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil

2 ryots die of pesticide poisoning in Thiruvalla

A probe is on into pesticide spraying without adequate protection and whether toxic chemicals were beyond the permissible limit.

New PM in 2019: N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greets former PM H.D. Devegowda as Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav looks on, during TMC mega rally Brigade Samavesh, in Kolkata, Saturday. (Photo:PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Vizagites raise stink over waste

CPM city committee secretary B. Ganga Rao addresses protesters in front of the GVMC office on Friday after a rally taken out demanding shifting of the segregation centre from the residential area.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham