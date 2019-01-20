search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Karnataka: Rebel Ramesh Jarkiholi issued notice, faces the sack

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 20, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 3:07 am IST
Ex-minister, follower Kumthalli asked to explain their absence at CLP.
Ramesh Jarkiholi
 Ramesh Jarkiholi

Bengaluru: In a sign that the Congress Party was not going to take the rebellion spearheaded by Belagavi strongman Ramesh Jarkiholi lying down, the Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting headed by former chief minister Siddarmaiah concluded at Bengaluru's Eagleton Resort Saturday with the party issuing two showcause notices – one to Mr Jarkiholi, and the other to his acolyte Mahesh Kumthalli of Athani.

The other two legislators - Mr Umesh Jadhav and Mr. B. Nagendra -  suspected to be part of the Jarkiholi clique have escaped retribution as they had been communicating with the Congress state in charge K.C.Venugopal.  

 

Sending a loud and clear message to the disgruntled MLAs and anyone else who wants to jump ship, CLP leader Siddarmaiah's showcause notice to both rebels is seen as the party setting the ball rolling to initiate a disqualification process against them in the days to come.

More importantly, the showcause notice, at the behest of party central leaders signals a toughening stand against MLAs who are flirting with the BJP, not just in Karnataka but in states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the party central leaders believe  the BJP is planning to unleash its Operation Lotus as the numbers in both states are precariously close.  

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a senior leader from New Delhi said, "Party central leaders were unwilling to overlook the fact that both disgruntled MLAs had remained incommunicado. This is perhaps for the first time since the rebellion started that the party has not been able to establish contact with the disgruntled leader."

In a showcause notice issued to both MLAs, Mr Siddaramaiah has sought to know from them:

1  Why have you (MLAs) failed to turn up for special legislature party (SLP) meeting that was convened to discuss present political crisis?

2  Mr Jarakiholi, you have been making statements for the last couple days which  are bordering on toppling this ruling coalition.

3  Need to know reasons behind your meetings with BJP leaders openly, which have appeared in many news outlets.  

4  We had informed in advance that if you (both) do not attend SLP, it would be construed as you have decided to voluntarily leave the party. (This was mentioned in our notice too.)

5  Despite our best efforts, you have not informed us anything, so, why should we  not initiate disqualification process against you?

...
Tags: ramesh jarkiholi, congress legislature party




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Farmers top priority of Congress: Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh

Shafi Parambil may enter Lok Sabha fray from Palakkad

Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil

Thiruvananthapuram: Order to inspect pesticide depots

The agriculture minister directed them to cancel their licence as well. The Elanjimoottil depot in Thiruvalla which sold the pesticide that killed two farmers got a stop memo.

VM Sudheeran seeks probe into IREL functioning

“The PSU officials are working as agents of private sand mining companies and a few retired IREL officials are consultants for them,” said Mr Sudheeran.

2 ryots die of pesticide poisoning in Thiruvalla

A probe is on into pesticide spraying without adequate protection and whether toxic chemicals were beyond the permissible limit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham