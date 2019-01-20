NDA government has crossed expiry date, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Setting the tune for a change of government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Trinamul chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday described the Modi government as an “expired government.”

She underlined “collective leadership” while giving a clarion call for unity among all Opposition parties to take on the BJP.

Addressing her United India rally at the historic Brigade Parade Ground, to stich an alliance among Opposition parties, the Bengal Chief Minister, however, kept mum about her ambition to become the Prime Minister.

She said that the prime ministerial candidate would be decided after the elections, since there was no dearth of leaders.

Inspired by the massive crowd that thronged the rally, Ms Banerjee even declared that the formation of a new government with the BJP’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections would be celebrated at the Brigade Ground by all political parties. She announced that she would invite a galaxy of Opposition leaders, who were present on the dais, to attend the celebrations then.

“When will the next Brigade rally be held? It is the beginning of the end for the BJP from today. Remember, when the country will see a change in future and a new government will be formed, we will organise a rally at the Brigade again to thank Maa Mati Manush.”

Turning to the leaders on the dais, she said: “And I will invite all of you. Please join us after the victory in the elections, because there will be a change in India. Nobody can stop it. It is the people’s verdict. They have expired the date. They are the expired government.”

Stressing on unity, she said: “If needed, everyone has to come together to a common platform.”

On the importance of regional parties’ strength, she said, “Credit has to be given to those who are powerful in their turf. They should be allowed to contest the polls. They also have to be supported.”