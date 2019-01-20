search on deccanchronicle.com
Like cinema, India is changing too: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 20, 2019, 12:54 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 12:54 am IST
PM inaugurates the National Museum of Indian Cinema.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides a K-9 Vajra Self-Propelled Howitzer built by Larsen & Toubro after the dedication of L&T’s Armoured System Complex to the nation, in Hajira, Saturday. (PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides a K-9 Vajra Self-Propelled Howitzer built by Larsen & Toubro after the dedication of L&T's Armoured System Complex to the nation, in Hajira, Saturday. (PTI)

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that films play a major role in enhancing tourism sector for development of the country. Films have the power to influence people and bring in social changes in society, he said on Saturday.

“The popularity of Indian films in the world is so immense that some of the world leaders could sing the entire lyrics of an Indian song without understanding its meaning,” Mr Modi said.

 

The Prime Minister was addressing a gathering of film personalities after inaugurating the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC). The museum aims to showcase the rich history of Indian cinema and highlights the contribution of cinema in country’s progress.

“The government has started working on creating a single window clearance for shooting of films. A portal is being worked upon, where you only insert the required details and within a stipulated time, clearances will be given,” Mr Modi said.

Terming films and society as reflection of each other, Mr Modi said, “What you see in films is happening in society and what is happening in society is depicted in films.” Mr Modi added that films integrate our nation, which has hundreds of different languages and cultures. “It can also help in generating employment opportunities, thus contributing immensely to the nation-building process,” Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that films also depict the changing face of India. “Initially only rich people from Tier 1 cities could enter the industry. But now artists from Tier 2 and Tier 2 cities are creating an impact in the film industry. This shows that India is changing.” 

Emphasising on evolution of film genres, Mr Modi said, “At one point of time, films were made on poverty and helplessness. Now, along with problems, solutions are also being depicted in cinema. If there are a million of problems, there are a billion solutions.”

Mr Modi further said there should be a full-fledged communication and entertainment university, where technology and creativity has scope.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, tourism, indian films, national museum of indian cinema
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




