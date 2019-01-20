search on deccanchronicle.com
K Chandrashekhar Rao vows ot make Telangana roads ‘shine like a mirror’

ANI
Published Jan 20, 2019, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 1:00 pm IST
KCR, in a review meeting held to discuss current condition of state roads, directed officers to complete task in next 2 yrs.
 Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made it very clear that after irrigation projects, the top priority will be accorded to roads and highways. (Photo: File | PTI)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday vowed to make Telangana roads "shine like a mirror".

The chief minister, in a review meeting held at Hyderabad's Pragathi Bhavan to discuss the current condition of state roads, directed concerned officers to complete the task in the next two years.

 

The chief minister made it very clear that after irrigation projects, the top priority will be accorded to roads and highways. He further instructed that including the newly formed village panchayats, the entire 12,751 village panchayats in the state should be provided with BT road facility.

He also directed the R&B officials to assess the existing conditions of the roads in the state and prepare a plan accordingly. Following the assessment, a budget will be allocated for the same.

 

 

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in the meeting, said several roads and bridges in the state need to be repaired. He also asked his ministers to constantly monitor the progress of road repair work.

In the meeting, Rao also instructed the officials to immediately pay compensation to farmers who lost their land in the construction of canals in Kaleswaram project.

Tags: k chandrashekar rao, telangana roads
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




