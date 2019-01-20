search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress expels ex-Union minister Srikant Jena for 'anti-party activities'

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
Congress also expelled former MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria for alleged anti-party activities, a senior leader said.
While Srikant Jena was a former Union Minister in the previous UPA government, Dalit leader Sagaria represented Koraput in the state assembly. (Photo: Facebook | @srikantjenaforodisha)
 While Srikant Jena was a former Union Minister in the previous UPA government, Dalit leader Sagaria represented Koraput in the state assembly. (Photo: Facebook | @srikantjenaforodisha)

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Saturday expelled former Union Minister Srikant Jena and former MLA Krushna Chandra Sagaria for alleged anti-party activities, a senior leader said.

The announcement was made late Saturday night by Odisha Congress' disciplinary committee convener Ananta Prasad Sethi. "Both Jena and Sagaria have been expelled from the party as per the approval of the All India Congress Committee," Sethi said in a statement.

 

They issued anti-party statements to the media causing damage to the Congress and were expelled from the primary membership of the party, Sethi added.

"They also issued remarks against OPCC (Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee) functionaries," the Congress leader alleged.

While Jena was a former Union Minister in the previous UPA government, Dalit leader Sagaria represented Koraput in the state assembly.

Sagaria had in November resigned from the membership of the Odisha assembly, as he was allegedly upset over failing to ensure justice for a rape and murder victim and her family at Kunduli in Koraput district.

Earlier on Saturday, Sagaria had strongly criticised OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik. "Congress is not a property of Niranjan Patnaik. He is indulging in anti-party activities by giving statements on who will get a ticket or not in the media," Sagaria had said.

The action against Jena and Sagaria comes just two days after Congress suspended Sundergarh MLA Jogesh Singh from the party due to anti-party activities.

Singh resigned from the party on Friday.

Earlier, OPCC working president and Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das had quit the party and joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal headed by Naveen Patnaik.

...
Tags: congress, srikant jena, krushna chandra sagaria
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Amit Shah back home after treatment for swine flu, says ‘thank you’

'I have recovered completely by the grace of God and I am back home. I am thankful to each one of you for praying for my recovery,' Amit Shah tweeted. (Photo: File)

Bhaiyyu Maharaj killed self after woman disciple blackmailed him: cops

Bhaiyyu Maharasj's personal secretary Puranik had threatened the spiritual leader that if they didn't marry on June 16 last year, she would lodge a police complaint and defame him, police said. (Photo: Facebook | bhaiyyumaharaj)

‘Sadhana Singh mentally ill’: BSP slams BJP MLA for remarks against Mayawati

The SP and the BSP last week announced that they would contest the upcoming 2019 general elections collectively against the BJP. (Photo: File | ANI)

VM Sudheeran seeks probe into IREL functioning

“The PSU officials are working as agents of private sand mining companies and a few retired IREL officials are consultants for them,” said Mr Sudheeran.

Shafi Parambil may enter Lok Sabha fray from Palakkad

Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham