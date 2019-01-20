search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhaiyyu Maharaj killed self after woman disciple blackmailed him: cops

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
3 people arrested for abetting suicide of Bhaiyyu Maharaj secretly gave him 'high doses of medicines' to 'control' him.
Bhaiyyu Maharasj's personal secretary Puranik had threatened the spiritual leader that if they didn't marry on June 16 last year, she would lodge a police complaint and defame him, police said. (Photo: Facebook | bhaiyyumaharaj)
 Bhaiyyu Maharasj's personal secretary Puranik had threatened the spiritual leader that if they didn't marry on June 16 last year, she would lodge a police complaint and defame him, police said. (Photo: Facebook | bhaiyyumaharaj)

Indore: Three people arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of self-styled godman Bhaiyyu Maharaj secretly gave him "high doses of medicines" in order to "control" the high-profile spiritual leader, a senior police official said on Saturday.

The model-turned-godman had shot himself dead on June 12 last year at his residence in Indore.

 

On Friday, his personal secretary Palak Puranik (25) and two other aides, identified by police as Vinayak Dudhade (42) and Sharad Deshmukh (34), were arrested for allegedly abetting his suicide.

Deputy Inspector General of Police H C Mishra on Saturday said Puranik was blackmailing the godman and pressuring him to marry her. "She and her aides were giving high doses of medicines to Bhaiyyu Maharaj, which was affecting his mental health," Mishra told reporters.

He said these medicines were administered to the spiritual leader so that the accused could have control on him. "We have records of a very objectionable social media chat between Maharaj and the woman, as well as other digital evidence," he said.

Puranik had threatened Bhaiyyu Maharaj that if they didn't marry on June 16 last year, she would lodge a police complaint and defame him, Mishra said.

On June 12, Maharaj, whose real name is Uday Singh Deshmukh, shot himself.

...
Tags: bhaiyyu maharaj
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Billionaire in a burger queue

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, standing in a queue to get some burgers and fries. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Convey-ing Fashion CD Style

Models wearing the creations for the Dior Men’s Fall/Winter 2019/20 at the Paris Fashion Week Men's AW19. (Photo: AP)
 

Google could launch new fitness band ahead

As part of the transaction, a portion of Fossil Group’s research and development (R&D) team currently supporting the transferring IP will join Google.
 

773 million email ID, passwords exposed. Were you part of it?

Data breaches will continue. And as long as we as netizens will continue to use simple and common passwords, the database will keep increasing. (Photo: Pixabay, representative image purpose only)
 

Huawei Mate20 Pro tops DxOMark charts, beats iPhone, Pixel

With the world’s first On board AI Kirin 980 processor and dedicated NPU, the HUAWEI Mate20 Pro Series automatically identifies more than 1,500 scenarios across 25 categories and selects photography modes and camera settings to deliver incredible, professional-looking images - even for amateur photographers.
 

Lord of the rings: Saturn's halo may be relatively recent trait

A calculation of the mass of the rings based on gravitational measurements of the planet collected by Cassini indicated they formed between 100 million and 10 million years ago in roughly the final 2 per cent of Saturn’s current age.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Sadhana Singh mentally ill’: BSP slams BJP MLA for remarks against Mayawati

The SP and the BSP last week announced that they would contest the upcoming 2019 general elections collectively against the BJP. (Photo: File | ANI)

VM Sudheeran seeks probe into IREL functioning

“The PSU officials are working as agents of private sand mining companies and a few retired IREL officials are consultants for them,” said Mr Sudheeran.

Shafi Parambil may enter Lok Sabha fray from Palakkad

Palakkad MLA Shafi Parambil

2 ryots die of pesticide poisoning in Thiruvalla

A probe is on into pesticide spraying without adequate protection and whether toxic chemicals were beyond the permissible limit.

New PM in 2019: N. Chandrababu Naidu

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu greets former PM H.D. Devegowda as Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav looks on, during TMC mega rally Brigade Samavesh, in Kolkata, Saturday. (Photo:PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham