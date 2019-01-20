All Assam Students’ Union refuses to speak to Rajnath Singh

Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) spearheading agitation against the citizenship bill has turned down the offer of union home ministry to resolve the differences over the amendment bill through dialogue.

Informing that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh contacted the AASU seeking a solution through dialogues, sources said that AASU leadership told Mr Singh that scrapping the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 and total implementation of the Assam Accord are the only solution to the foreigners’ problem in the state and the movement against the Bill would continue till the government rolls it back.

“The student body has clearly conveyed to the Union government that scrapping this bill, which blatantly violates the Assam Accord and protects the illegal migrants, is the only option,” AASU leaders said. “We will not deviate from our stand at any cost,” the students’ leaders said.