Will respond with 10 bullets for 1: India attacks Pak over cross-border firing

Mumbai: Pakistan has a twisted mindset, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said on Friday, and asserted India will respond with 10 bullets for every bullet fired by the neighbouring country.

"Sending terrorists into India, violating ceasefire has become their (Pakistan's) nature. They have a twisted mindset. Be it our home ministry, defence ministry or the Jammu and Kashmir police, everybody has to keep co-ordinating and give reply to Pakistan's misadventures," Ahir said, speaking to reporters in Yavatmal, Maharashtra.

"The home minister has said we should not fire the first bullet. But if one bullet is fired from their side, we should respond with 10," he said.

Two civilians and a BSF jawan were killed on Friday and 23 others, including 2 BSF men, were injured in a heavy mortar shelling by Pakistan along the international border in three districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The latest ceasefire violation comes just days after seven Pakistani soldiers were killed by the Indian Army in cross-border firing initiated by Pakistani rangers in Poonch sector.

As the situation continues to be tense, over 1,000 people staying on border have been moved and schools in the area will remain closed till further notice.