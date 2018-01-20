Supreme Court to hear plea seeking Aadhaar-Voter ID link

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a writ petition seeking a direction to the Election Commission to link the voter identity card with Aadhaar to remove bogus voters from the electoral list.

A Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud told senior counsel V. Krishnamurthy appearing for the petitioner, dissident AIADMK member of Parliament Sasikala Pushpalatha, that he could assist in the hearing before the Constitution bench which is underway and disposed of the petition.

The petitioner submitted that in February 2015 the Election Commission had launched the national electoral rolls purification and authentication programme in the backdrop of duplicate names, multiple entries, and bogus voters in the electoral lists. She said the procedure for deletion of names had not been streamlined and not followed in all the states. It was pointed out that various courts had also expressed concern over defective electoral rolls.

She said it was necessary to bring transparency in the electoral process. Linking the Aadhaar card with voter ID card would result in greater authentication in preparation of final electoral rolls by the Election Commission.