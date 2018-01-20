search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Manufacture custom-built jets in India, boost its industry: US defence major

PTI
Published Jan 20, 2018, 5:22 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2018, 5:26 pm IST
Lockheed Martin, American aerospace and defence major, has proposed to manufacture custom-built F-35 fighter jets in India.
The F-16 provides the path to business relationships with Lockheed Martin, the only company in the world that has designed, developed and produced operational fifth generation fighter aircraft. (Representational Image)
 The F-16 provides the path to business relationships with Lockheed Martin, the only company in the world that has designed, developed and produced operational fifth generation fighter aircraft. (Representational Image)

Washington/New Delhi: American aerospace and defence major Lockheed Martin has proposed to manufacture custom-built F-35 fighter jets in India, which its officials say will give Indian industry a unique opportunity to become part of the world's largest fighter aircraft ecosystem.

"We plan to introduce two new words into the lexicon of international fighter aircraft manufacturing: 'India' and 'exclusive'," Vivek Lall, vice president, strategy and business development, at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics said in an interview.

 

"India-specific state-of-the-art fighter production in India will be exclusive, something that has never before been presented by any other fighter aircraft manufacturer, past or present. There will also be a significant export market available for Indian-made fighters," he said.

Lall is an Indian-American who last year was instrumental in the decision of the Trump administration to sell top-of-the-line unarmed drones from General Atomics, in his previous capacity.

Noting that the India-specific fighter on offer and its programme's size, scope and success will enable Indian industry to take advantage of unprecedented manufacturing, upgrade and sustainment opportunities well into the future, Lall said the platform will give Indian industry a unique opportunity to become a part of the world's largest fighter aircraft ecosystem.

"We intend to create far more than an assembly line in India," he said.

Lall claimed no other advanced fourth generation platform even comes close to matching the record of real-world combat experience and proven operational effectiveness.

"The fighter being offered specifically to India is uniquely the best state-of-the-art fighter," he said adding that all three variants of the F-35 are single-engine aircraft.

Many of the systems used on the India-specific platform are derived from key lessons learned and technologies from Lockheed Martin's F-22 and the F-35, the world's only operational fifth generation fighters, he said.

Northrop Grumman's advanced APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar on the F-16 Block 70 provides F-16s with fifth generation fighter radar capabilities by leveraging hardware and software commonality with F-22 and F-35 AESA radars, he added.

The APG-83 radar shares more than 95 per cent software commonality with the F-35 radar and more than 70 per cent hardware commonality.

Lall said the F-16 provides the path to business relationships with Lockheed Martin, the only company in the world that has designed, developed and produced operational fifth generation fighter aircraft.

Technology improvements will also continue to flow between the F-16, F-22 and F-35 for decades, at a fraction of the cost to F-16 operators, he said.

The platform being offered provides unmatched opportunities for Indian companies of all sizes, including micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) and suppliers throughout India, to establish new business relationships with Lockheed Martin and other industry leaders in the US and around the globe, Lall said giving an insight into the offer being made by his company.

Asserting that approximately half of the Indian fighter supply chain will be common with the fifth generation F-22 and F-35, Lall said the aircraft brings the most modern avionics, a proven AESA radar, modernised cockpit, advanced weapons, longer range with conformal fuel tanks, auto ground collision avoidance capability, and an advanced engine with an extended service life.

Even with the addition of targeting systems and two 2,000 pound (lb) class Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), the aircraft has a mission radius exceeding 1,300 kms 30 per cent greater than that of its closest competitor, he said.

"Many of the advances in systems on the aircraft India would get draw directly from key lessons learned from Lockheed Martin's work on the F-22 and the F-35," he said.

"The AESA radar is the result of over two decades of investment, use and experience with AESA technology, and it's fully operational today," Lall said.

Tags: lockheed-martin, f 35 fighter jets, india-us relationships, trump administration
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Canine travels 180 kms solo on train; social media launches hunt for owner

Everybody is very keen to reunite the lovely dog with his owners, and the post has received over 15 thousand shares. (Photo: Facebook/Hilbrae Pets Hotel and Stray Kennels)
 

Mum donates two organs to save son's life

Joe was diagnosed with two aggressive organ diseases before his first birthday - polycystic kidney disorder and congenital hypatic fibrosis.
 

Watch: Deepika’s midriff no longer visible in Padmaavat’s Ghoomar song, here’s how

Deepika Padukone in both the versions of 'Ghoomar' song.
 

WhatsApp on Android Oreo gets notification channel support

WhatsApp is testing up to 10 notification channels on the messenger app for Android Oreo. (Representative Image)
 

Stress hijacks your immune system making you physically ill: Study

It was found that stress impacts the response of 'defense chemicals' which are responsible for fighting off bacteria or viruses. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mumbai construction worker survives being impaled on two 5ft steel rods

The 21-year-old Rajendra Pal, was working on the roof of a building in Mumbai when he slipped and fell onto iron rods below. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

In the end, truth will win: Kejriwal on office of profit controversy

AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal, however, maintained a stoic silence throughout Friday, which he broke only later in the evening with a tweet. (Photo: File/PTI)

Can't put price on human life: Rajnath Singh on defence casualty compensation

The Union minister further appealed to the people to contribute to the 'Bharat Ke Veer' initiative and support families of India's bravehearts. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: Army jawan, 2 civilians killed in Pak ceasefire violation along IB, LoC

The heavy firing had forced thousands of border residents to flee their homes and authorities announced closure of educational institutions for three days along the LoC and IB. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

TN bus fare hike: Stalin urges 'horse-traded' AIADMK govt to roll back move

DMK Working President MK Stalin on Saturday said it was a 'testing time for the poor and the marginalised people of the state'. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

She Walk: Hyderabad organises event to encourage women empowerment

The walk was flagged off by Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandilya, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation West Zonal Commissioner Harichandana and Padma Shri Dr Anagani Manjula. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham