KT Rama Rao inks deal with Japan firm on solid waste

Published Jan 20, 2018, 12:48 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2018, 2:10 am IST
The Telangana state government signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Clean Authority of Tokyo on Friday.
Jayesh Ranjan and Mr Yoshimi Sato, vice-president, Clean Authority of Tokyo, signed the MoU in the presence of minister K.T. Rama Rao and ambassador Sujan R. Chinoy.
Hyderabad: The Telangana state government signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Clean Authority of Tokyo on Friday for cooperation in the field of municipal solid waste incineration and to make an effort to realise human resource exchanges for technical cooperation in the future. 

State principal secretary, industries, Jayesh Ranjan and Mr Yoshimi Sato, vice-president, Clean Authority of Tokyo, signed the MoU in the presence of minister K.T. Rama Rao and ambassador Sujan R. Chinoy.

 

The state business delegation led by Mr Rama Rao also met with industrial heads and leaders of multinational companies on the Day 3 of the Japanese tour. 

Additionally, letter of intent was signed with ISE Foods Inc. to set up a pilot project for egg production using advanced technologies. As per the LoI that the principal secretary signed with ISE Foods chairman Hikonobu Ise, the firm will set up a solar park to support the egg production facility in Telangana.

The state industries minister has also met with representatives of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and later addressed the delegates a seminar, ‘Telangana State: India Investment Promotion’. 

The minister later held discussions with representatives of Japan Bank for International Cooperation in Tokyo.

