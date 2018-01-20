search on deccanchronicle.com
In the end, truth will win: Kejriwal on office of profit controversy

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 20, 2018, 4:39 pm IST
Updated Jan 20, 2018, 4:43 pm IST
The AAP chief also said that God will assist a person who works for the development of the society and the world at large.
New Delhi: Leaders of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been lashing out at the Election Commission (EC) ever since the body recommended disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit, terming it "fake encounter" and the EC chief's way of paying back the Prime Minister before he retires.

AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal, however, maintained a stoic silence throughout Friday, which he broke only later in the evening with a tweet.

 

"It is natural that when you walk on the path of truth and honesty, you have to overcome a lot of obstacles," he said, "But all the visible and invisible forces of the Universe come forward to assist you."

The AAP chief went on to say that even God will come to assist a person who does not work for themselves, but for the development of the society and the world at large.

"In the end, truth will win and history is witness to that," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee came forward to support AAP on Friday.

Criticising the EC, she tweeted, "A Constitutional body cannot  be used for political vendetta. The 20 AAP MLAs were not even given a hearing by the Hon EC. Most unfortunate. This goes against the principles of natural justice.At this hour we are strongly  with @arvindkejriwal and his team."

TMC's staunch political rival from the state, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) also stood up for AAP.

"EC decision to disqualify 20 AAP MLAs  is undemocratic & selective in procedure & substance. It does not enhance the credibility of the election commission as an autonomous, independent, impartial body. We strongly oppose the decision of the EC," said CPI-M politburo member Brinda Karat.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party, office of profit, mamata banerjee, cpi-m
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




