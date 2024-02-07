200 Units of Free Power Gruha Jyoti for Tenants Too

Hyderabad: The Gruha Jyoti scheme, under which the government plans to provide 200 units of electricity for free to eligible families, will cover tenants if they are eligible.

Power department officials on Tuesday said all that matters is who pays the bill for a domestic connection and that they are eligible for the scheme.

Meanwhile, reacting to reports in a small section of the media that tenants would not be eligible for the scheme, the TS Southern Power Distribution Company Limited denied this in a post on X, saying “tenants are also eligible under proposed Gruha Jyoti scheme.”

The two discoms service around one crore domestic power connections in the state. Tules and procedures for Gruha Jyoti are being framed and the government will take a final decision on eligibility criteria. Once the government gives the go ahead, then the utilities are expected to collect Aadhaar details of the occupants of homes.

“The primary eligibility criteria is that those seeking to be included in the scheme should have a white ration card. Those who may not possess a white ration card can apply for one as per government guidelines. Adding beneficiaries to the scheme will be continuous process,” an energy department official said.