2 Terror Suspects, Linked to B’desh, Sent to Police Custody

Kolkata: The two terror suspects, Sajibul Islam (24) of Durlabhpur and Mustakim Mondal (26), who were detained by the special task force (STF) of the West Bengal Police from Nowda in Murshidabad for their links with a Bangladesh-based outfit, were arrested on Monday night.

They were booked under

113(3), 113(4), 113(5), 113(6) and 61(2) of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita read with Section 14(c) of the Foreigners Act. On Tuesday they were produced before the chief judicial magistrate at the Berhampore Court who remanded them in police custody for 14 days.

Initially, the duo was found to have association with Ansar ul Bangla Team (ABT) which is active in the neighbouring country. But a marathon interrogation revealed that the two accused had also started working for another banned terror group, Jamaat ul Mujahideen Bangladesh, which was first traced to have spread its network in the state in 2014.

The STF said, “They have been found to be engaged in recruiting individuals into terror modules such as JMB and ABT. They also used to arrange for secret meetings and camps for the members, gave shelters and also facilitated them in their activity related to the banned terror outfits of which they themselves were members.”