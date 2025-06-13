Ahmedabad Airplane Crash: 2 Pilots, 6 Crew Members Among 15 Deaths From Maharashtra

Mumbai: The Air India flight A/71 crash in Ahmedabad has claimed 15 lives from Maharashtra. These included both the pilots, six crew members and seven passengers. A family of four NRIs, who had travelled from Mumbai to Ahmedabad to board the ill-fated plane, was also among the crash victims.

The captain of the flight Sumeet Pushkaraj Sabharwal was a resident of Mumbai’s Powai area while co-pilot Clive Kunder was a resident of Borivali suburb. Sabharwal is survived by his grieving 82-year-old father. A relative informed that Sabharwal had promised his father that he would spend more time with him.

26-year-old Maithali Patil, an air hostess from Nava village in Raigad district, was on her seventh international trip. She was the first person from her village to become a flight attendant. “She had a dream to become an air hostess. The entire Nava village had celebrated when she became the airhostess two years ago and now the whole village is mourning,” a relative said.

Another crew member Roshni Rajendra Songhare was a resident of Dombivali in Thane district. She was also a travel influencer with more than 54,000 followers on Instagram. Dombivali MLA and former minister Ravindra Chavan in his condolence message said, “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic demise of Ms. Roshni Songhare from Dombivli in the devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad. As a dedicated flight crew member, her untimely loss is a heart-wrenching tragedy. May her soul attain eternal peace.”

Cabin crew member Deepak Pathak lived at Badlapur in Thane district. His sister said, “He spoke to his mother before leaving for London. He had been working with Air India for 11 years. The news of the plane crash has completely shaken us,” she said.

Aparna Mahadik, another crew member, was a resident of Goregaon and her husband, who also works with Air India as a crew member, is the nephew of NCP leader Sunil Tatkare. Saineeta Chakravarti from Juhu Koliwada and Irfan Shakh from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune were also among the crew members of the ill-fated flight.

Irfan’s uncle, Firoz Shaikh, said, “He was a bright young boy, full of dreams. He had recently visited home during the Bakri Eid festival. The family is devastated. We just want to bring him home one last time.”

According to reports, the remains of the deceased will be handed over to family members only after completion of DNA testing, as per protocol in such accidents.

Mahadev Tukaram Pawar (68) and his wife Asha Mahadev Pawar (60), were residents of Hatid village in Sangola tehsil of Solapur district. They were on their way to London to meet their son.

A senior official from the Solapur district administration said the Pawars had been living in Ahmedabad for 15 years. Mahadev Pawar previously worked in a textile mill in Nadiad, Gujarat, while their son works as a driver. “In search of work, the Pawar family left the drought-prone Solapur district 15 years ago and settled in Gujarat. They had recently visited Hatid to meet their relatives,” the official said.

One of the passengers, Yasha Kamdar Modha , was the daughter of Nagpur businessman Manish Kamdar. She was travelling to London with her son Rudra and mother-in-law Rakshaben, and all three perished in the crash. The 32-year-old had been living in Ahmedabad since her marriage four years ago. She was travelling to London with her one-and-a-half-year-old son, Rudra Modha, and her mother-in-law, 58-year-old Raksha Modha to attend a prayer and condolence meeting of her father-in-law in London on June 22.

“I spoke to her twice before take-off and she seemed excited to go to London and she wished me well. I cannot believe Yasha is no more,” said Manish Kamdar, who has gone to Ahmedabad along with his wife.

According to the Maharashtra disaster management cell, a four-member NRI family had travelled from Malad area of Mumbai to board the London flight from the Ahmedabad airport. The four have been identified as Javed Ali Syed, Mariam Javed Ali Syed, Amani Ali Syed and Zyan Ali Syed.