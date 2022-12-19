Windy mornings, foggy days ahead for Telangana, predicts IMD

On Monday morning, Rajendranagar had the lowest minimum temperature of around 11 degrees Celsius, while Adilabad had the lowest minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees, followed by Medak at 11 degrees in the state. — Representational Image/PTI

Hyderabad: The city has been experiencing windy mornings and will continue to

experience colder days, particularly in the evenings, as the temperature may

drop in the coming week.

On Monday morning, Rajendranagar had the lowest minimum temperature of

around 11 degrees Celsius, while Adilabad had the lowest minimum temperature

of 9.9 degrees, followed by Medak at 11 degrees in the state. The state will

see dry weather for the next week, but many cities will continue to see

dense fog in the early morning hours. For many districts in the state, IMD

has issued orange and yellow alerts as the temperature is likely to fall

around 10 degrees in the coming week.

The IMD has issued orange alert for the districts of Adilabad, Kumaram

Bheem, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Medak, Vikarabad, Hyderabad,

Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy as temperatures are expected to drop between 5 and 10 degrees. Yellow alerts have been issued for the districts

of Jagtial, Rajanna Siricilla, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Warangal

for the next two days, with low temperatures expected to range between 11

and 15 degrees.

For the next two days, low temperatures of up to 13 degrees Celsius are

expected in areas such as Malkajgiri, Chandrayangutta, Uppal, Mehdipatnam,

Jubilee Hills, LB Nagar, Begumpet, and others within the city limits. The

sky will remain clear with mist or haze very likely during the morning

hours, and maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30.7

and 14.5 degrees, respectively, for the next 48 hours.