Windy mornings, foggy days ahead for Telangana, predicts IMD

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AARTI KASHYAP
Published Dec 19, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2022, 9:01 am IST
On Monday morning, Rajendranagar had the lowest minimum temperature of around 11 degrees Celsius, while Adilabad had the lowest minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees, followed by Medak at 11 degrees in the state. — Representational Image/PTI
Hyderabad: The city has been experiencing windy mornings and will continue to
experience colder days, particularly in the evenings, as the temperature may
drop in the coming week.

On Monday morning, Rajendranagar had the lowest minimum temperature of
around 11 degrees Celsius, while Adilabad had the lowest minimum temperature
of 9.9 degrees, followed by Medak at 11 degrees in the state. The state will
see dry weather for the next week, but many cities will continue to see
dense fog in the early morning hours. For many districts in the state, IMD
has issued orange and yellow alerts as the temperature is likely to fall
around 10 degrees in the coming week.

The IMD has issued orange alert for the districts of Adilabad, Kumaram
Bheem, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Medak, Vikarabad, Hyderabad,
Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, and Kamareddy as temperatures are expected to drop between 5 and 10 degrees. Yellow alerts have been issued for the districts
of Jagtial, Rajanna Siricilla, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Warangal
for the next two days, with low temperatures expected to range between 11
and 15 degrees.

For the next two days, low temperatures of up to 13 degrees Celsius are
expected in areas such as Malkajgiri, Chandrayangutta, Uppal, Mehdipatnam,
Jubilee Hills, LB Nagar, Begumpet, and others within the city limits. The
sky will remain clear with mist or haze very likely during the morning
hours, and maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 30.7
and 14.5 degrees, respectively, for the next 48 hours.

...
