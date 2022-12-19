  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Dec 2022 Vegetable prices fal ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vegetable prices fall in winter to levels lesser than 2021

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | M.S SAMANYA
Published Dec 19, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2022, 9:04 am IST
The public find the price drop for vegetables in comparison with the previous year is substantial. — DC Image
 The public find the price drop for vegetables in comparison with the previous year is substantial. — DC Image

Visakhapatnam: Markets are generally full with green vegetables in the winter season. It’s so this year too, but the prices this time are a tad less compared to 2021.

By end-2021, both kitchen budgets and vegetable prices had significantly increased, further burdening the common man.  This year's larger production of vegetables has resulted in a stable price situation. This brought a sigh of relief to the common man, while, in terms of earnings from the market, the farmers are disappointed.

Numerous acres of the tomato crop in Chittoor were devastated by the cyclonic storm in November, 2021. Since 65 per cent of the stock is sourced from Chittoor, tomato prices experienced a sharp increase to Rs 125 per kg. To lower the price to Rs 70 per kg, dealers began importing tomatoes from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Karnataka in December.

Tomatoes, a necessary ingredient in Telugu meals, saw a decline in price in 2022, the lowest price being at Rs 2 per kg in mid-November, for the third time of the year. The reasons for the high output for farmers in West Godavari, Krishna and NTR were continuous rainfall and favourable climatic conditions.

Farmers expected a good profit in return, but traders are reluctant to quote higher rates due to tomato’s quick perishability.

“We are badly affected by the low prices being offered by traders. This apart, the middlemen are taking a major cut. They are offering farmers Rs 1 per kg and selling the same in retail for Rs 15. They are making a profit of at least Rs 10 after paying the transport charges,” said Nukaratnam, a farmer selling his produce in the NAD Rythu Bazaar.

“The farmers are unable to cope up with the harvesting costs especially after the local market is not showing an interest in purchases at a decent rate. Our investment expenses are high. Thank God for the good rains and climate conditions. We got a high yield. But, the middlemen are taking a big cut and we are unable to cover even our harvesting cost, let alone transport charges,” says Muthyam, a farmer who depends on Gopalapatnam Rythu Bazaar for sale of his produce.

The public find the price drop for vegetables in comparison with the previous year is substantial. 

"Every vegetable is affordable now. Like most people, I buy a lot of green leafy veggies in the winter. This year, I've also seen a lot of imported cauliflower. A single flower costs around Rs 25; and the same for cabbage. This year's costs are fairly reasonable because I remember paying Rs 120 per kg for summer veggies like okra, row and bitter gourd last year,” says Prasad, an ex-Navy man.

“During the winter, we bring home a lot of carrots, potatoes, capsicum, cauliflower and cabbage along with leafy vegetables. All of the aforementioned items cost between Rs 50 and Rs 60, which is, in my opinion, a terrific deal,” says housewife Jyothi Priya.

...
Tags: tomato crop chittoor district, tomato quick perishability, vegetable prices less in 2022, vegetable prices high 2021, kitchen budget
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 20 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

During her visit to the Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district, the President would inaugurate a project of the tourism department, ‘Prasad’, at the premises of the Srisailam temple. — PTI

President Murmu arriving in Srisailam on December 26

Kaushik Kappagantula (left) and Satya Raghu Mokkapati, co-founders of Kheyti. — Twitter

Hyd-based agritech start-up wins Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government will provide cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for people under the poverty line. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Gehlot plans to give LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to poor

Telangana High Court (DC)

HC hears arguments in Disha encounter killings case



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri present a memento to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra looks on after the swearing-in ceremony, in Shimla, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India, China see frequent face-offs along the border

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, arrives to review the security situation and operational preparedness and interect with troops in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang in April 2019. (PTI file photo)

Chidambaram asks if India-China border situation figured in Modi, Jinping exchange

New Delhi: Congress MP P. Chidambaram speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but ignores Maha-K'taka border issue: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (PTI)

Terror incidents in J&K decreased under Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Anurag Thakur

Sports minister Anurag Thakur (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->