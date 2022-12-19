  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Dec 2022 Opposition walks out ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Opposition walks out of RS over disallowing debate on India-China border clash

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 19, 2022, 1:13 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2022, 1:13 pm IST
Opposition MPs walk out from the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Opposition MPs walk out from the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha walked out of the House on Monday after the Chair rejected demands for a debate on Chinese incursion on the borders.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected all the nine notices under rule 267 saying they were not in order. However, Congress and other parties kept insisting on their demand for suspension of business so the issue could be taken up.

But the chair did not relent, leading to MPs of the Congress, Left, DMK and other parties staging a walkout.

Tags: tawang clash, opposition walkout, rajya sabha walkout
Location: India, Delhi


