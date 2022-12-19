  
Nation Current Affairs 19 Dec 2022 District authorities ...
Nation, Current Affairs

District authorities prohibit entry of Shivsena MP to Belagavi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 19, 2022, 11:13 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2022, 11:13 am IST
Maharashtra Shivsena MP Dhairyasheel Mane (Twitter/@mpdhairyasheel)
 Maharashtra Shivsena MP Dhairyasheel Mane (Twitter/@mpdhairyasheel)

Belagavi: The Belagavi district administration has issued an order prohibiting entry of Maharashtra Shivsena MP Dhairyasheel Mane to Belagavi on December 19 to attend an event. Belagavi district Deputy Commissioner Nitesh K Patil has issued the prohibitory order in this regard. The Shivsena leader was scheduled to attend the Maha Melav organized by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) on December 19. The event is being held on the day when the Winter Session of the Karnataka Legislature begins.

With the boundary dispute escalating, there are apprehensions over the chances for provocative speech. Considering the possibility of law-and-order issues, the district administration issued the prohibitory order under CrPC 144.

It may be recalled that the district administration had issued order banning the entry of two Maharashtra ministers and MP Dhairyasheel Mane when they were scheduled to attend a programme in Belagavi on December 6.

...
Tags: karnataka maharashtra border dispute, shivsena, belagavi, shivsena mp dhairyasheel mane
Location: India, Karnataka, Belagavi


Latest From Nation

Guntur range DIG Trivikram Varma on Sunday disclosed that they have evidence about people who have been responsible for violence and arson in Macherla. (Image credit: Youtube)

Police blame YSRC, TD for Macherla violence

AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP) commissioner Dr. Vinod Kumar disclosed on Sunday that soon after the CM’s announcement hiking the salaries of specialist doctors in tribal and rural pockets, some specialists have readily opted for postings in places like Chintoor, Kunavaram, Paderu and so on. (Image: Twitter)

CM hikes remuneration for specialist doctors in AP

Congress leaders protest against V D Savarkar's portrait installation inside Karnataka Assembly Hall (ANI)

Savarkar's portrait unveiled in Karnataka Assembly, Oppn stages protest outside

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the 'State Level Exhibition' organised to mark the four years of the state government, in Dausa, (PTI)

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Dausa; Kharge, Rahul to address rally in Alwar



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Jo piyega woh marega': Bihar CM after hooch tragedy toll rises

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stood his ground maintaining that prohibition was not his personal wish but a response to the cries of the women of the state. (Photo: PTI)

EAM Jaishankar discusses India's G20 Presidency with UN chief Guterres

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and others during the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the United Nations headquarters, in New York (PTI Photo)

Modi govt established peace in NE region: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI file image)

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes oath as Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri present a memento to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra looks on after the swearing-in ceremony, in Shimla, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India, China see frequent face-offs along the border

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Eastern Command, Lt Gen MM Naravane, arrives to review the security situation and operational preparedness and interect with troops in the border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, in Tawang in April 2019. (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->