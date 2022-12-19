District authorities prohibit entry of Shivsena MP to Belagavi

Belagavi: The Belagavi district administration has issued an order prohibiting entry of Maharashtra Shivsena MP Dhairyasheel Mane to Belagavi on December 19 to attend an event. Belagavi district Deputy Commissioner Nitesh K Patil has issued the prohibitory order in this regard. The Shivsena leader was scheduled to attend the Maha Melav organized by Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) on December 19. The event is being held on the day when the Winter Session of the Karnataka Legislature begins.

With the boundary dispute escalating, there are apprehensions over the chances for provocative speech. Considering the possibility of law-and-order issues, the district administration issued the prohibitory order under CrPC 144.

It may be recalled that the district administration had issued order banning the entry of two Maharashtra ministers and MP Dhairyasheel Mane when they were scheduled to attend a programme in Belagavi on December 6.