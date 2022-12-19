  
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Dausa; Kharge, Rahul to address rally in Alwar

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 19, 2022, 11:57 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2022, 11:57 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the 'State Level Exhibition' organised to mark the four years of the state government, in Dausa, (PTI)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during the 'State Level Exhibition' organised to mark the four years of the state government, in Dausa, (PTI)

Dausa (Rajasthan): The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from here on Monday with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior leader Sachin Pilot walking alongside the former Congress chief.

Gandhi and the Congress leaders and workers began their march from Bandikui in Dausa.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Gandhi will address a rally in Alwar this afternoon. The yatra will not have an evening session on Monday.

The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari has traversed Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and now, Rajasthan. It completed 100 days on Friday last.

The yatra will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about eight days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

It has seen participation from a cross-section of society, including film and TV celebrities such as Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen, Sushant Singh, Swara Bhasker, Rashami Desai, Akanksha Puri and Amol Palekar.

Besides participation from tinsel town celebrities, writers, military veterans, including former Navy chief admiral L Ramdas, Opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and the NCP's Supriya Sule, and former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, have also joined the march at various points. 

...
