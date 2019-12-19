Nation Current Affairs 19 Dec 2019 Telangana to be defe ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana to be defence production hub

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T.S.S. SIDHARTH
Published Dec 19, 2019, 2:24 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2019, 2:24 am IST
Hyderabad is now a global producer: KTR
IT minister K.T. Rama Rao shares a lighter moment with deputy assistant secretary, US State Department, Joel Starr as US Consulate general Jeol Riefman and principal secretary IT department Jayesh Ranjan watch at the Indo-US defence ties conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
 IT minister K.T. Rama Rao shares a lighter moment with deputy assistant secretary, US State Department, Joel Starr as US Consulate general Jeol Riefman and principal secretary IT department Jayesh Ranjan watch at the Indo-US defence ties conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: It is not just ‘Make in India,’ rather ‘Making in India for the world.’

Not just offset, Hyderabad has evolved by leaps and bounds as the preferred low-cost alternative manufacturing location.

 

The city has not just embraced the concept of ‘Make in India,’ it is proactively making in India, for the world, said minister for industries and IT. K.T. Rama Rao. Speaking at the US-India defence ties conference at Taj Krishna on Wednesday the minister said: “The city is the largest and most strategic location for defence establishments.” Adding weight to his statement, he said that fuselage of the US presidential helicopter is manufactured in the city. “I am glad that the US wants to maintain relations with India at a more local level and not just the national level. There are several states in India that have the capability of manufacturing defence products; Telangana is the fastest growing state amongst them,” he said.

And that’s not all. US and Indian companies are already collaborating in the co-production of C-130 transport aircraft, F-16 fighter planes and Apache helicopters at joint facilities in Hyderabad.

While the growth rates have gone down this year,  he said that there would be good times right around the corner. “There is an abundance of skilled talent, coupled with the schemes launched by the state government to promote start-ups and MSMEs,” he said. With the TS-iPass, many major companies have set up their units in Hyderabad, including Amazon and the state will soon turn into a defence hub since over 12 defence, 25 aerospace and Boeing companies are present in the city, said Rama Rao.

“The first ever tri-service military exercise between India and the United States, held in November called Tiger Triumph and held at the Port of  Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh was a delightful experience.

Hyderabad has a lot to offer to the defence sector. There is a lot of potential here where we can find developers, engineers for our software and materials as well,” said Joel Starr, deputy assistant secretary from the US department of state.

...
Tags: make in india, k.t. rama rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Dr K. Laxman

BJP slams TRS, Congress for anti-CAA stand

T Harish Rao

T Harish Rao gives his piece of mind to FM on economy

Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy

Realty bites Vizag: No spike in property deals

S. Niranjan Reddy

Telangana to tap rivers for water needs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

Light in weight, plastic built, in matte black, the powerbank comes easy to carry, use and is even portable.
 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CAA: Not allowed into campus, Haasan addresses agitating students through gates

Srinagar’s Jama Masjid finally opens for prayers

Head priest at historic Jamia Masjid leads Zuhr prayers inside the mosque in Downtown Srinagar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Millet good for kids growth

Millets are being propagated as a substitute for rice. Improvement in millet farming was carried out by ICRISAT as it is a crop which does not require too much water.

BJP moves EC against Priyanka, Hemant Soren for inciting 'hurtful' comments

'Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Vadra), who was on stage had neither prevented Soren from making the controversial speech nor condemned it publicly,' a statement said. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Biodiversity flyover may open in 10 days

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham