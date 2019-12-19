Shashi Tharoor wins Sahitya Akademi award

New Delhi: The national academy of letters announced the names of Congress leader and author Shashi Tharoor and playwright Nand Kishore Acharya for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019.

While Tharoor won the award for his book An Era of Darkness in English, Acharya will receive the recognition for his book of Hindi poetry, Chheelatey Hue Apne Ko.

“The awards were recommended by distinguished jury members representing 23 Indian languages and approved by the executive board of the Sahitya Akademi which met on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chandra-shekhar Kambar, president of the Akademi,” K. Sreenivasarao, secretary of the Akademi, said in a statement.

The winners will receive an engraved copper plate and Rs 1 lakh cash prize at a special function on February 25, 2020 in New Delhi. Seven poets will be given the award — Phukan Ch. Basumatary (Bodo), Nand Kishore Acharya (Hindi), Niba A. Khandekar (Konkani), Kumar Manish Arvind (Maithili), V. Madhusoodanan Nair (Malayalam), Anuradha Patil (Marathi), and Penna Madhusudan (Sanskrit).