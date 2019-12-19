Raja Singh named rowdy-sheeter?

Hyderabad: In a fresh controversy, two-time BJP MLA from Goshamahal constituency Raja Singh’s name figures in the rowdy-sheeter dossier of the Manghalhat police. Raja Singh as a rowdy-sheeter. If social media buzz is to be believed, the BJP MLA’s name appeared in the 24th place.

Reacting sharply to this, Raja Singh released a video stating that he was deeply pained.

“When my karyakartas were summoned to the police station, one of them noticed my name and informed me. I felt pained. I am a two-time MLA engaged in public service. The Telangana police opened a rowdy-sheet. I wonder if I am an MLA or a rowdy-sheeter. There several MLAs and ministers within the TRS who were earlier booked as rowdy-sheeters. Will the Telangana police name them? Will the police conduct further investigations against them,” he questioned in the video that has gone viral.

The Manghalhat police said they are looking into the issue and cannot comment at this point.

Raja Singh was named as a rowdy-sheeter in 2006 when he was not an MLA, a senior police officer told Deccan Chronicle. There are at least 43 cases pending cases against the BJP MLA in Telangana and other states.