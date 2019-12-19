Nation Current Affairs 19 Dec 2019 Raja Singh named row ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Raja Singh named rowdy-sheeter?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2019, 4:53 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2019, 4:53 am IST
Reacting sharply to this, Raja Singh released a video stating that he was deeply pained.
Raja Singh
 Raja Singh

Hyderabad: In a fresh controversy, two-time BJP MLA from Goshamahal constituency Raja Singh’s name figures in the rowdy-sheeter dossier of the Manghalhat police. Raja Singh as a rowdy-sheeter. If social media buzz is to be believed, the BJP MLA’s name appeared in the 24th place.

Reacting sharply to this, Raja Singh released a video stating that he was deeply pained.

 

“When my karyakartas were summoned to the police station, one of them noticed my name and informed me. I felt pained. I am a two-time MLA engaged in public service. The Telangana police opened a rowdy-sheet. I wonder if I am an MLA or a rowdy-sheeter. There several MLAs and ministers within the TRS who were earlier booked as rowdy-sheeters. Will the Telangana police name them? Will the police conduct further investigations against them,” he questioned in the video that has gone viral.

The Manghalhat police said they are looking into the issue and cannot comment at this point.

Raja Singh was named as a rowdy-sheeter in 2006 when he was not an MLA, a senior police officer told Deccan Chronicle. There are at least 43 cases pending cases against the BJP MLA in Telangana and other states.

...
Tags: raja singh, rowdy-sheeter
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Telangana High Court

TRS MLA gets HC rap over land grab

The accused is a notorious criminal. He was earlier arrested in two cases of murder.

Rapist and murderer held in Nizamabad

Former Member of Rajya Sabha, Mr Aziz Pasha said the purpose of the rally was to oppose the Union Government’s action, but the Police denied permission for a peaceful rally from Charminar.

Hyderabad: Police deny permission for rallies

Dr K. Laxman

BJP slams TRS, Congress for anti-CAA stand



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

Light in weight, plastic built, in matte black, the powerbank comes easy to carry, use and is even portable.
 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CAA: Not allowed into campus, Haasan addresses agitating students through gates

BJP slams TRS, Congress for anti-CAA stand

Dr K. Laxman

Atul Karwal appointed National Police Academy Director

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the appointment of Atul Karwal and subsequently issued orders.

Srinagar’s Jama Masjid finally opens for prayers

Head priest at historic Jamia Masjid leads Zuhr prayers inside the mosque in Downtown Srinagar on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Realty bites Vizag: No spike in property deals

Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham